Singer/Songwriter Georgia Weber Premieres New Video 'Parachute'

They say girls do it better than boys. Australian-born, NYC-based artist, Georgia Weber, breaks the typical mold of stand-up bass players. She not only plays a mean bass but also writes and sings her own songs. Weber also blurs genre boundaries by combining experimental jazz with pop-punk and indie rock influences, mixing traditional jazz with modern creativity, the quirky with the beautiful.

Weber leads her experimental jazz trio, Georgia Weber and The Sleeved Hearts, with drummer Nathan Ellman-Bell and guitarist Kenji Herbert. The trio will release their debut 14-track album, Keeping it Real, on October 4, 2019.

The trio is set to release their new music video, "Parachute", from their new album. Weber says about the video:

"Parachute is about personal strength and the power of your own choices, inspired by a friend saying to me 'You have to build your own parachute.' When I was writing this, I was trying to imagine the sensation of falling through the sky while skydiving just before you pull the parachute cord and the thoughts that pass through your mind."

The video is directed by Sonny Ratcliff and features work by Nick Vranizan. It is inspired by movies like Dr. Strange, Inception as well as Ratcliff's own experiences jumping out of a plane.

The video goes public on August 13th. In the meantime, here's a premiere:

UPCOMING SHOW:

Georgia Weber and The Sleeved Hearts CD Release Show

Friday, September 20, 2019 at 8:30 PM

Rockwood Music Hall @ 185 Orchard Street, New York, NY 10002

Tickets and info





