Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Singer/Songwriter Ed Gumbrecht Releases New Single 'MAKE US WISE'

Gumbrecht's upcoming album, Enter the Muses, will be out in November.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 29, 2022  

Singer/Songwriter Ed Gumbrecht Releases New Single 'MAKE US WISE'

An original song has arrived from Ed Gumbrecht, announcing a new season of resonant and expressive music. Make Us Wise is now available on all streaming platforms. In a year where the standard fare of catchy and campy music feels out of sync with the times, Gumbrecht delivers a refined alternative.

The song is a meditation on loss and the comforts of relationships. It suits a middle sensibility, neither too bright nor too somber. With a bassy melody and spare acoustic production, it has an intimate friendly quality. Its message is poignantly ripe for the season.

Make Us Wise as a single release is a prelude to Gumbrecht's upcoming album, Enter the Muses (out in November) -- a textured panoramic rendering of modern life's cares and surprises. His February 2022 release, Colorshow, revealed the artist as a poetic storyteller. His new album presents a deeper and more evocative collection of songs.

Gumbrecht's growing oeuvre contains a harvest of music that will leave you feeling encouraged and alive in any season. Fans of the songwriter, folk rock, rock and country genres especially should listen, and add Make Us Wise and Enter the Muses to your Fall playlists.



Pony Bradshaw Releases Mosquitoes And Title Track From Album NORTH GEORGIA ROUNDER Out Jan Photo
Pony Bradshaw Releases 'Mosquitoes' And Title Track From Album NORTH GEORGIA ROUNDER Out January 27
Acclaimed singer/songwriter Pony Bradshaw releases both the title track and “Mosquitoes” from his upcoming album, North Georgia Rounder, which comes out on January 27th, 2023 (Soundly Music). North Georgia Rounder finds the celebrated musician conjuring the spirit of North Georgia's hill-country and mountains, the area he lovingly calls home. Pre-save North Georgia Rounder HERE.
Out Today! Ring In The Holidays With Another Laurie Berkner Christmas Photo
Out Today! Ring In The Holidays With 'Another Laurie Berkner Christmas'
Kick off the holiday season with beloved kids' musician Laurie Berkner! Laurie's second Christmas album, Another Laurie Berkner Christmas, is out now.
Benson Boone Drops New Ballad Before You Photo
Benson Boone Drops New Ballad 'Before You'
With the singer’s powerful vocals soaring over solemn piano, the new single is about finding true love. No doubt, “Before You” will be one of the highlights of Boone’s live set when he heads out on a special sold-out west coast tour in December. Get tickets now!
Sierra Ferrell Announces Spring Tour Dates Photo
Sierra Ferrell Announces Spring Tour Dates
Rising star Sierra Ferrell has announced plans for a headline tour of the US next spring. This run of dates will commence on March 2 in St. Louis and will include stops in Chicago, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, Salt Lake City, Denver, Santa Fe, Phoenix, San Francisco, Portland, and Seattle. Check out the complete list of tour dates now!

More Hot Stories For You


INTERNATIONAL ANIME MUSIC FESTIVAL Set To Take Over The Theater AT Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, February 17, 2023INTERNATIONAL ANIME MUSIC FESTIVAL Set To Take Over The Theater AT Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, February 17, 2023
October 28, 2022

The International Anime Music Festival will make a stop at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, on Feb. 17, 2023 as part of its inaugural 2023 North American Tour. Bringing virtual superstars to 37 venues across the U.S., this will be the first time the popular VTubers (virtually generated animated YouTubers) and Vocaloids (virtual singers with computer-generated voices) will appear onstage together.
Out Today! 'blue' From Two-Time JUNO-Winning Jazz Vocalist Diana PantonOut Today! 'blue' From Two-Time JUNO-Winning Jazz Vocalist Diana Panton
October 28, 2022

Two-time JUNO Award winner Diana Panton has established herself as one of the brightest lights on the international jazz scene, a songbird praised by listeners, musicians, and critics alike for her thoughtful song selection and emotional intensity. Diana has announced that her tenth album, blue, is out now.
Pony Bradshaw Releases 'Mosquitoes' And Title Track From Album NORTH GEORGIA ROUNDER Out January 27Pony Bradshaw Releases 'Mosquitoes' And Title Track From Album NORTH GEORGIA ROUNDER Out January 27
October 28, 2022

Acclaimed singer/songwriter Pony Bradshaw releases both the title track and “Mosquitoes” from his upcoming album, North Georgia Rounder, which comes out on January 27th, 2023 (Soundly Music). North Georgia Rounder finds the celebrated musician conjuring the spirit of North Georgia's hill-country and mountains, the area he lovingly calls home. Pre-save North Georgia Rounder HERE.
Out Today! Ring In The Holidays With 'Another Laurie Berkner Christmas'Out Today! Ring In The Holidays With 'Another Laurie Berkner Christmas'
October 28, 2022

Kick off the holiday season with beloved kids' musician Laurie Berkner! Laurie's second Christmas album, Another Laurie Berkner Christmas, is out now.
Tommy Castro & The Painkillers Come to Studio Theatre April 2023Tommy Castro & The Painkillers Come to Studio Theatre April 2023
October 28, 2022

The King Center for the Performing Arts, ASM Global and Elko Concerts has announced and welcome 2022 Blues Music Award Winner of B.B. King Entertainer of the Year, Albums of the Year for 'A Bluesman Came to Town” and Band of the Year – Tommy Castro & The Painkillers!