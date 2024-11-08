Singer-Songwriter Will Swinton Releases New Single 'Walls'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On his brand new single, “Walls,” rising singer-songwriter Will Swinton sounds like he’s singing from the other side of a smoke-filled bar and a jug’s worth of whiskey. The New Zealand artist has a growing gift for emotion-spilling Americana — as proven by his recent run of releases — and this might be his rawest yet.

Reeling from heartbreak, Will feels the “Walls” closing in on him, voice cracking and quavering as he sings, “Forty nights of me still not sleeping / Forty days with a hole inside my head / I was lost when you lost all feeling / So hold on, don't you run, I need you here.” The intimate instrumentation gradually gets bigger, louder, and more insistent, building to a driving beat and a ragged guitar solo.

Only a week ago, Will shared the live performance video for his previous single, “Where I Belong,” showcasing the power of his expressive voice and vivid storytelling. Before that came the darkly gripping “Flames,” which reached #9 on the Hot 20 NZ singles chart, and the heartfelt “Fall Apart,” which inspired POPCULTR to praise “his evocative lyrics and distinctive sound,” and declare that “[Swinton’s] not just making waves — he’s creating a tidal surge of emotion and connection.”

With these moving songs at his back, Will is currently touring as direct support on BabyJake’s hotly tipped 25-date Beautiful Blue Collar Boy Tour. Tonight, the lengthy US run hits Kansas City, MO, with stops still on the horizon for St. Louis, Indianapolis, Louisville, Atlanta, and more. The tour wraps in Nashville on November 16. See the full routing below, and go HERE to purchase tickets.

Will’s been on a tear this year. Back in July, he released “Can’t Let Go,” an undeniable folk-pop gem that came with a video directed by the artist himself. The song also climbed to #7 on the Hot 20 New Zealand Singles Chart and garnered praise from Sweety High who shouted out Will’s rousing, folksy sound.” And in June, he shared “Letting Me Down” which piled up hundreds of thousands of streams and considerable critical acclaim. The Honey Pop raved, “It’s raw and emotional, and we can’t help but feel as if we’re going through the situation right alongside him,” while UPROXX placed the song on its “All The Best New Pop Music” list. Prior, he made waves with “Harmless,” inspiring Happy Mag to declare, “Will Swinton cements his place among music’s upper echelons.”

All of that (and more) was in 2024 alone. Will closed out 2023 by opening for Dermot Kennedy and releasing “Daydream,” which clocked millions of streams, hit #5 on the Hot 20 New Zealand Singles Chart, and scored more press love, including a Rolling Stone plug. That followed the October 2023 release of Will’s debut EP Better Days, which itself capped a flurry of momentum for the then fresh face — in 2022, his independent single “All for You” cracked the Top 10 of the Hot 20 New Zealand Singles Chart, while “Better Days,” “Wasted You,” and “Leave in the Morning” all hit the Top 15.

Beautiful Blue Collar Boy Tour Dates:

11/08 – Kansas City, MO – The Rino

11/09 – Columbia, MO – Rose Music Hall

11/11 – St Louis, MO – Duck Room at Blueberry Hill

11/12 – Indianapolis, IN – Turntable

11/13 – Louisville, KY – Zanzabar

11/14 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Purgatory)

11/16 – Nashville, TN – Exit/In

About Will Swinton

Singer-songwriter Will Swinton crafts relatable, soul-baring songs that other artists wish they’d written themselves — just ask Machine Gun Kelly, whom Swinton met by chance at an Idaho bar in July 2022. MGK was “intrigued” by the 22-year-old New Zealander — enough to invite Swinton to his Mainstream Sellout Tour show in Spokane, Washington. Independently Swinton achieved success with his July 2022 debut single, “All for You,” which hit No. 6 on the Hot 20 New Zealand Singles Chart, followed by the similarly refreshingly honest “Wasted You,” climbing to No. 15 on the same chart. Altogether, he’s generated 100 million TikTok views and nearly 10 million global streams in the span of a year. Swinton’s emotionally tinged Better Days debut EP, further solidified his unique sound and unquestioned potential for global resonance. Standout tracks like the title “Better Days” and the anecdotally vulnerable “Leave in the Morning,” produced alongside Rory Noble (Burna Boy, Ruel) illustrate Swinton’s refreshing musicality. Hailing from Auckland, New Zealand, the former trampoline park employee took a leap of faith spending all his savings on a life-changing flight to L.A. chasing his music dream. Fast forward, he’s now signed to 10K Projects and Capitol Records enhancing his artistry. He garners acclaim from Rolling Stone, writes with the likes of Claire Rosinkranz, sells out headline shows in addition to playing a slew of global festivals, and recently opened for Dermot Kennedy.

Photo Credit: Allan Pimenta

Comments