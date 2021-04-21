Singer-Songwriter-Guitarist David Haerle Asks Listeners To Take A 'Train Down Memory Lane'

Following the success of his full-length album last year, Los Angeles singer-songwriter-guitarist DAVID HAERLE has been inspired to release a series of singles. His latest, "Train Down Memory Lane," is out today, April 21. Quickly earning a reputation for honest, heartfelt, and personal yet relatable pieces with an emphasis on storytelling and songwriting, this new song doesn't veer off course.

Stream, watch and share "Train Down Memory Lane" on YouTube and on all digital platforms.

The inspiration for this song is one that everyone can relate to. "There are times when I dream of a loved one no longer here," DAVID explains. "Upon waking, I feel such a warmth and closeness to them. I can't quite believe they are still gone. Or dreaming of someone dear to me from childhood not seen in many years. There's a tremendous tug at my heart to reunite with them again. In the song 'Train Down Memory Lane,' I ask the listener to imagine they have been granted a ride that takes them back in time. Who do you want to see? Who would you talk to and what might be said? Is there something you're still longing to say or words you're longing to hear?

"For me, it is my father who died suddenly when I was 24. He's at my childhood home in the 1970s wearing the jean jacket he so often wore. Then there are my grandparents who lived until old age. I spent every summer of my youth with them. They're at the airport in Tennessee, waiting for me as I get off the plane from Los Angeles. I can see them standing there, all the happiness on their faces and their open arms waiting to hug me. And how excited I was to see them. These are feelings and memories that will stay with me forever."

"Train Down Memory Lane" follows the recent release of another deeply personal and poignant song, "No More We," inspired by the recent and sudden passing of DAVID's brother Christian, who lived an adventurous and spirited life but who suffered from an addiction to alcohol and drugs and a traumatic brain injury. The track first premiered on Under The Radar who called it "likely his most heartbreaking and poignant release yet" and went on to say "It's a gorgeous tribute, made all the more bittersweet through Haerle's unadorned instrumentation and plain-spoken lyrics." DAVID also recently opened up about his experience in a family with addiction and working to overcome his own challenges and struggles; read the enlightening conversation at The Ties That Bind Us.

For many years making music took a back seat to DAVID's "day job" running a label as president of CMH Label Group, but he never stopped playing guitar and in recent years, he has returned to his passion of performing and releasing original music. His debut album Garden of Edendale was released in Summer 2018.

DAVID's sophomore album Death Valley (May 2020) garnered praise from several acclaimed music publications including American Songwriter, Billboard, Goldmine, Glide Magazine, Elmore Magazine and Americana Highways, among others.

Photo Credit: Michael Pottle