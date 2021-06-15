​​​​​​​​Singer-Songwriter Dan Ashley Releases New Single 'Redbud Road'

Americana-Rock artist Dan Ashley shines a street light on the neighborhoods that so many of us grew up in. Everyone has their own "Redbud Road," the latest rocker from what will be a full collection of original tunes from an upcoming album due later this Summer. "Redbud Road", written by Dan Ashley and his talented co-writer/producer Bill Bentley takes us all back to more innocent times for the Singer-Songwriter, San Francisco television broadcaster, and humanitarian.

"Redbud Road isn't a made-up place, it's a real place. it's the street where I grew up." Says Dan. "It's the street that defined who I am and how I came to look at the world. It's where my siblings and I spent endless summer days climbing trees, playing in the woods, and letting our imaginations run free. It's where many good things happened and a few bad things too. The street where you grew up probably has a different name, but I'll bet we share a lot of the same experiences during a time of life and that is so profound and so formative.

"Redbud Road" is available on all digital platforms including Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, YouTube Music, and Amazon Music. https://ffm.to/redbudroad

Watch the lyric video here:

About Dan Ashley:

Hailing from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Dan has been around music his entire life and is proud to share his original music which is rich with emotion and authenticity. An accomplished singer, Dan regularly performs with his band of remarkable musicians who have all toured with major artists. Over the years, Dan has opened for major acts including Rick Springfield, Eddie Money, REO Speedwagon, Cheap Trick, Melissa Etheridge, and Patti LaBelle. He is also regularly asked to sing the National Anthem at a variety of events including the NBA, MLB, college sports, and more. From performing at the San Francisco Aids Walk and the San Francisco Pride Parade to his own foundation Rock the CASA, Dan Ashley is committed to using his notoriety to give back to his community in meaningful ways.