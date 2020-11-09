Singer-Songwriter Andrew Farriss Releases Acoustic Version of Latest Single 'My Brother'

Musical sensation Andrew Farriss calms the crowd.

Musical sensation Andrew Farriss calms the crowd with the release of his latest acoustic single, "My Brother." This insightful release features an intimate acoustic session with Farriss and harmonic accompaniment from Travis New and background vocals from Ashleigh Leef. "My Brother" echoes genuine longing and bears thoughtful intent; allowing listeners to reach deep into their hearts and recall an experience or a person that left a lasting impact on their life. The tune serves as a reminder that though at times loss can seem unendurable; how beautiful it is to love someone that makes the loss that much more difficult. The acoustic version of "My Brother" exclusively premiered on Country Rebel.



Watch the "My Brother" acoustic studio session on Country Rebel below.



"'My Brother' is about losing a brother, a male friend to suicide. I wrote 'My Brother' with Jon Stevens, as we shared such loss in our lives as friends, " says Farriss.



Andrew Farriss first pursuit in launching his solo career is to positively impact others with his music. In early October, Farriss released his latest EP, 'Love Makes The World' as an exclusive insight into the world-famous songwriter's mind. The EP provides healing melodies that allow listeners to relax and forget about the unsettling factors of 2020. 'Love Makes The World' gives fans a peek into Farriss' solo efforts which was released through BMG worldwide and is now available to stream and download on all digital services now.



Download 'Love Makes The World' HERE.

Listen to the acoustic performance here!



For more information and everything Andrew Farriss, please visit www.andrewfarriss.com.

