Singer Caroline Marquard To Perform On Instagram Live Tomorrow

Swiss-American singer/songwriter Caroline Marquard will perform songs from her upcoming debut EP tomorrow at 7:30pm CT live on her Instagram. Due out this Summer, the project will include previously released singles "Train of Thought," "Keep My Eyes On You" and "Not A Rolling Stone."

The Swiss/American artist is currently the voice behind Germany's leading beauty brand Flaconi, and featured in their national commercial campaign. The 60-second song titled "Look In The Mirror" is being featured in the spot across the country's largest broadcast and digital platforms. Marquard can also be seen in the popular all-female songwriter's collective Song Suffragettes latest video covering Taylor Swift's hit "The Man."

Swiss/American singer-songwriter Caroline Marquard "has hit the ground running" (Cliché Mag) with big plans underway for 2020. In between writing songs with artists around the world - including Switzerland, Canada, the U.S. and Germany, among others - and performing in notable songwriter rounds in Nashville, Marquard is gearing up to release her debut EP this Summer. Earning early praise with her first two songs released from the project, "Not A Rolling Stone" and "Keep My Eyes On You," Nashville Music Guide notes, "to say she's finally found her voice is an understatement." Being named an "artist to watch" by AOL, Thrive Global, Pop-Culturalist and more, her vocals are featured in a massive commercial campaign with Germany's leading beauty brand. She's also been given the honor of performing the theme song for the Zurich Street Parade, one of the biggest events in Europe. With over 1.2 million views on YouTube and album cuts from around the world, Marquard currently calls Music City home. Moving after her first writing trip, Marquard says she couldn't see herself anywhere else.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You