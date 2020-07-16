Singer Brian Kennedy Hosts 2nd Live Facebook Concert On July 18

International recording artist BRIAN KENNEDY will host his second LIVE concert on Facebook this Saturday, July 18. A Seaview Sessions Production, A NIGHT WITH BRIAN KENNEDY will feature Brian up close and personal with a new set of his most popular songs, streamed live from Dublin, Ireland at 3:00 PM EDT, 12 Noon PDT and 8:00 PM UK/Ireland. Brian's special guest will be famed Irish jazz singer Mary Coughlan.

Tune in to Brian's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/briankennedymusic

Brian's very first live Facebook concert was on July 4th and viewed by thousands of fans around the world.

"I was so blown away by my first Facebook Live experience. I think this is the start of something wonderful," Brian says excitedly. "I might recommend a book, a film, an album and of course unearth songs from the last 30 years of my own recordings. See you all on Facebook Live this Saturday. Can't wait."

This special intimate event is designed to allow fans to enjoy the most dynamic of solo music performances, send in their song requests all in real-time. Like all artists, Brian's concerts have been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Brian loves interacting with fans in real-time and can't wait to get back on tour!

A US tour is currently being planned for 2021 and beyond.

