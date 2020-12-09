Sinéad Harnett & EARTHGANG Release 'Take Me Away' Video

Gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album due out next year, powerhouse R&B singer and songwriter Sinéad Harnett is back with the official video for her latest surefire hit "Take Me Away" with EARTHGANG.

Watch the striking visual below, directed by Andre Muir and featuring EARTHGANG's Johnny Venus, which highlights individualism, the importance of community, and shines a light on the Black Lives Matter movement in a powerful closing statement of hope and empowerment.

On her new video, Harnett shares, "This year taught us more than we maybe knew was fathomable. It taught me how messed up the world really is. But it taught me about what truly matters. Equality, love, peace, and hope. This video was a chance to illustrate escapism, to empower, to feel free. Directed by Andre Muir who took time and care to create a piece that was about more than just the song, but also the times we're living in. And to my friend Johnny Venus, thank you for adding your magic and wonder."

Sinéad Harnett has a voice you simply must hear to believe. The critically acclaimed North London-born R&B powerhouse vocalist burst onto the scene thanks to a series of major collaborations with the likes of Disclosure ("Boiling"), Kaytranada ("Heal You" ft. Wretch 32, "Say What You Mean"), Snakeships ("No Other Way," "Rather Be With You"), and perhaps most notably on three of Rudimental's tracks off his UK #1 album Home ("Home," "Hide," and "Baby" with MNEK) to name only a few.

With a handful of features and tours supporting Disclosure and Rudimental under her belt, Sinéad saw her career defining moment in 2016 with the release of her hit single " If You Let Me " featuring frequent collaborator GRADES. With over 65 million streams to date on Spotify alone, the song continues to be a pool of discovery for new fans. Sinéad teamed up with the London producer again for her 2018 single " Body ," which saw her give a riveting live performance for the COLORS stage that has clocked over 15 million YouTube views.

In 2019, Sinéad saw the release of her long-awaited debut album, Lessons in Love , which explores the layered complexities within love, and all that she's learned from it. When speaking of the meaning behind her full-length debut, she explained, "Once it was finished, I stepped back and recognized all the healing I had been doing through letting the pain go away with the songs. I want to invite my fans to embark on that same journey to loving themselves too." The album went on to receive critical praise from key industry outlets such as Complex, The FADER, NYLON, HYPEBEAST, Clash, Notion, and Ones to Watch cementing Harnett as an important artist-to-watch.

Now managed by Courtney Stewart of Right Hand Co. (Khalid), Sinéad is gearing up for an exciting 2021 as she preps for the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album.

"Seemingly, every two or three years, the UK music industry births a new chanteuse with globe-worthy vocals," marked Complex. "Now, though, all eyes are on Sinéad Harnett, with her effortlessly-cool demeanor and gospel-inflected tones."

