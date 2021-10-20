Simone Felice Releases 'Puppet' Single from Newly-Announced Album

Acclaimed singer-songwriter-producer Simone Felice has announced the release of his eagerly awaited new album. All The Bright Coins - which marks Felice's first release through a newly signed deal with Chrysalis Records - arrives Friday, January 28, 2022; pre-orders are available now.

Felice's first studio album in many years, All The Bright Coins is preceded by the resonant new single, "Puppet featuring Four Tet" available now on all DSPs.

"I began writing All The Bright Coins in 2019," says Felice. "It had been several years since I had written anything of my own, as I'd felt called to produce records and write with other artists I love. Then one rainy morning I wrote 'Puppet,' a mainly autobiographical tune about the dark, empty, and farcical side of being an underground touring troubadour most of my adult life. Part of me felt as though perhaps this should, and would, be the last Simone Felice song I'd ever put out, 'Puppet stand, Puppet bow,' a final curtain call. But then a few months later I wrote 'Prisoner,' and then 'Bare Trees.' The 'Heat' (that's what myself and a few close friends call it: that sweet, painful, ungovernable whisper) was with me once again..."

All The Bright Coins also includes the strikingly poignant "Year Around The Sun," available now. In addition, a limited edition 7" vinyl single of "Year Around The Sun" b/w the previously unreleased album track, "No Tomorrows," is available for purchase now exclusively via Felice's official webstore here.

