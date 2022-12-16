Silversun Pickups share their cover of Low's "Just Like Christmas." The song was produced by Butch Vig and all proceeds will be donated to Union Gospel Mission, a charity of Low's choice, in Mimi Parker's name. Brian Aubert of SSPU shared, "We've been fans of Low's beautiful music for a long time now.

When we heard the news about Mimi's passing, we were incredibly sad. With Alan's blessing, we decided to cover one of their Christmas songs, with hopes of raising money for a cause dear to Alan in Mimi's name. Low's Christmas is a classic. It was the first one I ever heard that made me feel holiday music could be cool."

Silversun Pickups and Butch Vig joined forces For Record Store Day's Black Friday under the name SSVU, an art rock band examining pop culture through existential true-life encounters, for the release a limited edition (2,500) 7" vinyl record that includes two new songs, "David Lynch Has a Painting Made of Flies Eyes" and "Suzanne Ciani." The 7" is available in select record stores, and the two songs are available digitally now.

Earlier this week the band shared their Michael Feerick directed music video for "System Error." The song is off their most recent sixth album, Physical Thrills, which was produced by Butch Vig and is out now via their label, New Machine Recordings.

Brian Aubert of the band shares about Physical Thrills: "This record is alive. It sits somewhere in between a collection of songs and an imaginary friend. A friend that from March of 2020 to April of 2021 would not only introduce itself to me but keep me company through that time of intense isolation.

A friend that would remind me that in this instance, the whole world was feeling the same way as well. A comforting, playful, sometimes frightened, often delighted friend. A friend that was finally introduced to Butch Vig, once we got vaccinated, and blew through his studio like a tornado made of cotton candy, leaving little pieces of residue everywhere.

But most importantly, this friend REALLY doesn't give a f. I know. That sounds brash. I just mean it's a thing that is truly free. And now, this little living head space no longer visits me. I visit it through this album. I hope you like it. My friend wouldn't care. Little rascal."

Silversun Pickups recently confirmed additional headlining tour dates in February and March in support of their forthcoming album, Physical Thrills (August 19th, New Machine Recordings). Tickets for all dates are now on sale here. Silversun Pickups have partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket sold will go to the PLUS1 x Noise For Now Reproductive Health Access Fund supporting access to reproductive rights and services for all.

Silversun Pickups Tour Dates

Fri, Feb 17, 2023 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

Sun, Feb 19, 2023 - Knoxville, TN - Mill & Mine

Mon, Feb 20, 2023 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

Tue, Feb 21, 2023 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

Thu, Feb 23, 2023 - McKees Rock, PA - Roxian Theater

Fri, Feb 24, 2023 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

Sat, Feb 25, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Radio Show

Tue, Feb 28, 2023 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

Thu, Mar 2, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

Sat, Mar 4, 2023 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

Sun, Mar 5, 2023 - Ft Worth, TX - Tannahill's

Mon, Mar 6, 2023 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Tue, Mar 7, 2023 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Thu, Mar 9, 2023 - Austin, TX - Emo's