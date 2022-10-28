Sierra Ferrell Announces Spring Tour Dates

Rising star Sierra Ferrell has announced plans for a headline tour of the US next spring. This run of dates will commence on March 2 in St. Louis and will include stops in Chicago, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, Salt Lake City, Denver, Santa Fe, Phoenix, San Francisco, Portland, and Seattle. A list of confirmed shows is below, and more dates will be added in the coming weeks.

Artist presales begin on November 1 at 10:00 AM local time, and venue presales begin on November 3 at 10:00 AM (local). Presales will conclude on November 3 at 10:00 PM (local). General on sale will open on November 4 at 10:00 AM (local). For complete details and ticket availability, go here.

"Performing live music in front of our fans is everything to me," remarked Ferrell. "That free flow of energy, back and forth, from performer to crowd, is why we do this for a living. Life on the road always teeters between a magic carpet ride and a regular carpet ride, but regardless, the moment we walk out on stage, it's all worth it. I really feel we keep improving as a band and I cannot wait to see everyone's smiling faces come spring."

2022 has been a breakout year for Ferrell. In addition to being named the Americana Music Association's Emerging Act of the Year at the organization's Honors & Awards show in September, she has sold out shows across the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Australia; collaborated with an array of artists including Billy Strings, The Black Keys, Early James, Shakey Graves, Ray LaMontagne, and Old Crow Medicine Show; and longtime fan favorite "In Dreams" became a viral sensation on TikTok this past summer.

Ferrell will close out the year on what promises to be a highly memorable note with her New Year's Eve Circus Spectacular at Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl. Tickets for the event are on sale now.

Sierra Ferrell - Spring 2023 Tour Dates

March 2 St. Louis, MO, Sheldon Concert Hall

March 3 Louisville, KY, Headliners Music Hall

March 4 Indianapolis, IN, The Vogue

March 5 Chicago, IL, Lincoln Hall

March 7 Stoughton, WI, Stoughton Opera House

March 8, Des Moines, IA, Wooly's

March 10 Omaha, NE, Slowdown

March 11 Tulsa, OK, Cain's Ballroom

March 12 Dallas, TX, Granada Theater

March 15 New Braunfels, TX Gruene Hall

March 18 Houston, TX, The Heights Theater

March 19 New Orleans, LA, Tipitina's

April 12 Birmingham, AL, Saturn

April 13 Athens, GA, Georgia Theatre

April 14 Atlanta, GA, Terminal West

April 21 Salt Lake City, UT, The Depot

April 22 Boulder, CO, Boulder Theater

April 23 Denver, CO, Ogden Theatre

April 24 Santa Fe, NM, The Lensic

April 27 Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren

May 1 Santa Cruz, CA, The Catalyst

May 2 San Francisco, CA, The Fillmore

May 4 Boise, ID, Knitting Factory Concert House

May 5 Portland, OR, Revolution Hall

May 6, Vancouver, BC, Vogue Theatre

May 7 Seattle, WA, Neptune Theatre

Photo credit: Mama Hot Dog