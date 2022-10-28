Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sierra Ferrell Announces Spring Tour Dates

General on sale will open on November 4 at 10:00 AM (local).

Oct. 28, 2022  

Rising star Sierra Ferrell has announced plans for a headline tour of the US next spring. This run of dates will commence on March 2 in St. Louis and will include stops in Chicago, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, Salt Lake City, Denver, Santa Fe, Phoenix, San Francisco, Portland, and Seattle. A list of confirmed shows is below, and more dates will be added in the coming weeks.

Artist presales begin on November 1 at 10:00 AM local time, and venue presales begin on November 3 at 10:00 AM (local). Presales will conclude on November 3 at 10:00 PM (local). General on sale will open on November 4 at 10:00 AM (local). For complete details and ticket availability, go here.

"Performing live music in front of our fans is everything to me," remarked Ferrell. "That free flow of energy, back and forth, from performer to crowd, is why we do this for a living. Life on the road always teeters between a magic carpet ride and a regular carpet ride, but regardless, the moment we walk out on stage, it's all worth it. I really feel we keep improving as a band and I cannot wait to see everyone's smiling faces come spring."

2022 has been a breakout year for Ferrell. In addition to being named the Americana Music Association's Emerging Act of the Year at the organization's Honors & Awards show in September, she has sold out shows across the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Australia; collaborated with an array of artists including Billy Strings, The Black Keys, Early James, Shakey Graves, Ray LaMontagne, and Old Crow Medicine Show; and longtime fan favorite "In Dreams" became a viral sensation on TikTok this past summer.

Ferrell will close out the year on what promises to be a highly memorable note with her New Year's Eve Circus Spectacular at Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl. Tickets for the event are on sale now.

Sierra Ferrell - Spring 2023 Tour Dates

March 2 St. Louis, MO, Sheldon Concert Hall

March 3 Louisville, KY, Headliners Music Hall

March 4 Indianapolis, IN, The Vogue

March 5 Chicago, IL, Lincoln Hall

March 7 Stoughton, WI, Stoughton Opera House

March 8, Des Moines, IA, Wooly's

March 10 Omaha, NE, Slowdown

March 11 Tulsa, OK, Cain's Ballroom

March 12 Dallas, TX, Granada Theater

March 15 New Braunfels, TX Gruene Hall

March 18 Houston, TX, The Heights Theater

March 19 New Orleans, LA, Tipitina's

April 12 Birmingham, AL, Saturn

April 13 Athens, GA, Georgia Theatre

April 14 Atlanta, GA, Terminal West

April 21 Salt Lake City, UT, The Depot

April 22 Boulder, CO, Boulder Theater

April 23 Denver, CO, Ogden Theatre

April 24 Santa Fe, NM, The Lensic

April 27 Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren

May 1 Santa Cruz, CA, The Catalyst

May 2 San Francisco, CA, The Fillmore

May 4 Boise, ID, Knitting Factory Concert House

May 5 Portland, OR, Revolution Hall

May 6, Vancouver, BC, Vogue Theatre

May 7 Seattle, WA, Neptune Theatre

Photo credit: Mama Hot Dog




From This Author - Michael Major


Upsahl Announces New EP 'Sagittarius'Upsahl Announces New EP 'Sagittarius'
October 27, 2022

Pop iconoclast UPSAHL announces her upcoming EP Sagittarius. She also releases a new single and music video, “Into My Body,” out now. On the heels of UPSAHL’s highly successful first-ever headline tour, Sagittarius promises to provide an introspective glimpse into her fiery persona and pay homage to her sign.
Katy Perry Announces 2023 'PLAY' Las Vegas Residency Show DatesKaty Perry Announces 2023 'PLAY' Las Vegas Residency Show Dates
October 27, 2022

International sensation, Katy Perry,  is giving music fans 14 more chances to see her in Las Vegas with the announcement of new 2023 show dates to her highly acclaimed Las Vegas residency  “Katy Perry: PLAY,” at Resorts World Theatre. The new shows are scheduled for Feb. 15 – 25 and March 3 - April 15.
Starz Renews THE SERPENT QUEEN For Season TwoStarz Renews THE SERPENT QUEEN For Season Two
October 27, 2022

STARZ has announced its popular, critically acclaimed series “The Serpent Queen” will return for an eight-episode second season with Golden Globe® winner, two-time Academy Award® and two-time BAFTA Award-nominated actress Samantha Morton starring as ruthless ruler Catherine de Medici.
Cuffed Up Release New Single '10 for 10'Cuffed Up Release New Single '10 for 10'
October 27, 2022

CUFFED UP, has followed up with another explosive new single new single called “10 for 10”. It follows the band’s other new track “Even The Worm Will Turn”, which was released late last month. “10 for 10” was mixed by Seth Manchester (METZ, Atlas Vending), mastered by Joe Laporta (IDLES, David Bowie, Leon Bridges), produced by Dan Sadin.
Catapult Film Fund Announces Megan Gelstein & Theresa Navarro as Co-DirectorsCatapult Film Fund Announces Megan Gelstein & Theresa Navarro as Co-Directors
October 27, 2022

Catapult Film Fund announces Megan Gelstein and Theresa Navarro as the organization’s first Co-Directors. They will share executive responsibilities for the San Francisco-based nonprofit, known for its early-stage support of artful documentary films like The Territory, Crip Camp, and Academy Award-winner American Factory.