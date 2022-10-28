Sierra Ferrell Announces Spring Tour Dates
General on sale will open on November 4 at 10:00 AM (local).
Rising star Sierra Ferrell has announced plans for a headline tour of the US next spring. This run of dates will commence on March 2 in St. Louis and will include stops in Chicago, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, Salt Lake City, Denver, Santa Fe, Phoenix, San Francisco, Portland, and Seattle. A list of confirmed shows is below, and more dates will be added in the coming weeks.
Artist presales begin on November 1 at 10:00 AM local time, and venue presales begin on November 3 at 10:00 AM (local). Presales will conclude on November 3 at 10:00 PM (local). General on sale will open on November 4 at 10:00 AM (local). For complete details and ticket availability, go here.
"Performing live music in front of our fans is everything to me," remarked Ferrell. "That free flow of energy, back and forth, from performer to crowd, is why we do this for a living. Life on the road always teeters between a magic carpet ride and a regular carpet ride, but regardless, the moment we walk out on stage, it's all worth it. I really feel we keep improving as a band and I cannot wait to see everyone's smiling faces come spring."
2022 has been a breakout year for Ferrell. In addition to being named the Americana Music Association's Emerging Act of the Year at the organization's Honors & Awards show in September, she has sold out shows across the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Australia; collaborated with an array of artists including Billy Strings, The Black Keys, Early James, Shakey Graves, Ray LaMontagne, and Old Crow Medicine Show; and longtime fan favorite "In Dreams" became a viral sensation on TikTok this past summer.
Ferrell will close out the year on what promises to be a highly memorable note with her New Year's Eve Circus Spectacular at Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl. Tickets for the event are on sale now.
Sierra Ferrell - Spring 2023 Tour Dates
March 2 St. Louis, MO, Sheldon Concert Hall
March 3 Louisville, KY, Headliners Music Hall
March 4 Indianapolis, IN, The Vogue
March 5 Chicago, IL, Lincoln Hall
March 7 Stoughton, WI, Stoughton Opera House
March 8, Des Moines, IA, Wooly's
March 10 Omaha, NE, Slowdown
March 11 Tulsa, OK, Cain's Ballroom
March 12 Dallas, TX, Granada Theater
March 15 New Braunfels, TX Gruene Hall
March 18 Houston, TX, The Heights Theater
March 19 New Orleans, LA, Tipitina's
April 12 Birmingham, AL, Saturn
April 13 Athens, GA, Georgia Theatre
April 14 Atlanta, GA, Terminal West
April 21 Salt Lake City, UT, The Depot
April 22 Boulder, CO, Boulder Theater
April 23 Denver, CO, Ogden Theatre
April 24 Santa Fe, NM, The Lensic
April 27 Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren
May 1 Santa Cruz, CA, The Catalyst
May 2 San Francisco, CA, The Fillmore
May 4 Boise, ID, Knitting Factory Concert House
May 5 Portland, OR, Revolution Hall
May 6, Vancouver, BC, Vogue Theatre
May 7 Seattle, WA, Neptune Theatre
Photo credit: Mama Hot Dog
