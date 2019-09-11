Sidney Lindner & The Silver Wilderness Collective 'Summer Ghosts / Nightfalls' Out Sept. 13

The Silver Wilderness Collective is the most recent project assembled by veteran songwriter Lindner. Following the dissolution of the band Torrez (which he co-founded), Lindner released three albums between 2004 and 2013 under the name The Hotel Alexis.



Expansive, languid and ethereal, Summer Ghosts / Nightfalls is as warm and resonant as the old New Hampshire church in which it was recorded. Lindner's slow-motion pop songwriting is elevated by the deft hand with which ornament is applied. No note out of place, the record's soft-focus synthesis of indie Americana and folk will slow the world around you, offering a welcome respite from the onslaught of contemporary reality.



In addition to Lindner on guitar and vocals and Michael Yorgensen (Ike Hammond) on guitar, piano, organ, and synth, the record features Chris Decato (guitar, bass, piano, organs, percussion, harmonica, synthesizer), Gregg Porter (drums, percussion), Guy Capacelatro III (bass, guitar), Clara Kababian (viola and violin), Jim Rioux (drums), and Karen Elizabeth (vocals).

Watch the new video for "Sweet Brother" here:





