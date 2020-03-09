Sicard Hollow Debut Album 'Secret of the Breeze' Out Now

Sicard Hollow is a five-piece progressive bluegrass band who formed with a mutual passion for pushing the boundaries of genre. Heavily influenced by the Grateful Dead and New Grass Revival, these young pickers bring new energy to a timeless style with a combination of fearless improvisation and instrumental prowess.

Watch their performance of "Motivation" below!

Get the new album here.

"In our age of home studios and streaming services, just about anyone can record and distribute music. That makes a measured move like Sicard Hollow's admirable - the progressive bluegrass band's debut release has been two years in the making. Since its inception in 2018, Sicard Hollow has taken time to establish its sound, and has even changed players a few times. The current lineup includes Alex King (vocals, guitar), Will Herrin (mandolin, vocals), Dan Davis (banjo, vocals), Matthew Rennick (fiddle) and Parrish Gabriel (bass), and they're known for inspiring dancing with their insane strumming, beautiful lyrics and energetic jam breaks. Sicard Hollow's shows have created a solid fan base that feels like family and provides a welcoming atmosphere that even newcomers can enjoy. On Thursday, the band will celebrate the release of its first album, Secret of the Breeze, with a free show at Yee-Haw Brewing Co. In a recent Instagram post, the band wrote, "We have zero intention of slowing down" -Nashville Scene, Kelsey Beyeler





