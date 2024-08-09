Shutter Releases New Single 'Erase Me'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Jersey grunge rockers Shutter shared their searing new single "Erase Me". The track is the second release from the four-piece's upcoming Above Us All EP (due October 18th). With "Erase Me" they lay emotions bare as they dig deep to stay optimistic when facing a breaking point.

Bassist/vocalist Dawid Warchol explains more saying, "As much as you want to give up and are discouraged you gotta sing your songs of hope till the end, almost like the concept of a 'swan song'; the belief that, before they die, swans sing the most beautiful song of their lives."

The track is accompanied by a moody visual that features rain-soaked performance shots cut between unsettling scenes that outline an inevitable demise. While it appears that our protagonist meets his end via a mysterious cloaked figure, vocalist/guitarist Jonni Correa explains "in reality it is their own flaws and demons in physical form." He continues, "this ending is an erasure, in one sense. But, it also represents an almost baptismal cleansing. Through this act he is reborn; free of his demons and recognizing that holding on and pushing forth can be the only way to redemption."

"Erase Me" was the first song written for Above Us All and, with dueling vocals from both Correa and Warchol, serves as a striking introduction for new listeners. Putting both the dynamic range of the band on show, as well as the emotional weight that the album was created under.

It's been two years since Shutter shared their Fade EP, and in that time a reckoning has taken place. One where the band have shifted their gaze outwards (and upwards). On Above Us All Shutter turn away from the introspective explorations of personal relationships that typified their output up until this point. In their place are grand reflections that reach far beyond the personal.

This new era came in the wake of the four-piece separately, and collectively, starting to feel that things were falling apart around them. The toll was mounting as they watched family members broken by the passing of loved ones, and experienced the tragic loss of friends to drugs. Faith, in all its forms, was taking a beating.

Above Us All will deliver a five-song collection that harnesses crunching grooves and soaring vocals as it travels through tales from mental health lows, to building self-reliance, to questioning the lessons of childhood, and making peace with your place in the universe.

Blistering lead-off single "What I Think I Follow" encapsulated this new perspective with Correa describing the song as capturing the realization that "I'd lived my whole life thinking it was all about me... but I'm just a grain of sand in the world".

Above Us All was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Matt Weber (Sweet Pill, A Great Big Pile Of Leaves) at Gradwell House in Haddon Heights, NJ.

