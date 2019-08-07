Shogun Releases Smooth Vocal-Pop Single LUCKY STRIKES

Trance luminary and versatile producer Shogun has released the fifth and final single, "Lucky Strikes, off his forthcoming album, BLACK & GOLD. Breaking his customary trance production mold, "Lucky Strikes" sees Shogun deliver a smooth electro-pop summer record that is packed with nostalgia. "Lucky Strikes" is available now across all digital streaming platforms via CMC Music.

"Lucky Strikes" completes the sequence of pre-album release singles and introduces listeners to a softer side of his work. Led by an electrifying guitar riff complemented by a glossy vocal topline, "Lucky Strikes" is made for those who are believers in the notion of "love at first sight". Contrary to the trance-stricken sound he has become known for, Shogun delivers a smooth, stripped-down, entrancing single perfect for those nights you wish could last forever.



This summer has been nothing short of extraordinary for trance mainstay Shogun. The Orange County native has been hard at work gearing up for the release of his sophomore album - a double-sided project meant to showcase the versatility of his production capabilities. The GOLD side of BLACK & GOLD will feature a slew of introspective, emotional, and dialed back records and fans will be treated to Shogun's trademarked club-primed anthems on the BLACK side. BLACK & GOLD will be available to stream worldwide across all platforms on August 16th, 2019.



Shogun's list of accomplishments accrued over the near-decade he's been at the forefront of the trance scene is nothing short of extraordinary. After breaking into the scene in early 2010 with the release of landmark tracks like 'Nadia' and 'Save Me', Shogun was immediately picked up by trance music legend Armin van Buuren's very own Armind label. Since then he's seen nothing but success, entering DJ Mag's Top 100 on four separate occasions and becoming the first Asian American to sign with the internationally renowned Armada Record Label. With releases that never fail to enter Beatport's Top 10 Originals, regular features on Armin van Buuren's 'A State of Trance' radio show and constant performances at clubs and festivals around the world, Shogun has truly established himself as trance royalty. Now on the verge of releasing his Black & Gold album, the trance warrior looks to further cement his status as one of electronic music's greats.





