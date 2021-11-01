Shneor Orel Announces Debut Album

After a few months of hard work and a lot of time spent in the studio, singer-songwriter Shneor Orel announced his debut album is expected for early 2022.

"I put a lot of energy into this project because I want the listeners to enjoy every single song in the album. We made sure that each song is very different from the others. we have put together several styles of Jewish music to make it an original and up-to-date album" Shneor said.

Shneor was born and raised in Paris, he released his first cover song ''Pashut Anashim'' in May 2018. Since then, he started his career and performed at events and concerts. His ability to put emotion and meaning in his songs made him become the artist that he is today.

Last year, Shneor released his version of the song "Im Eshkachech" (if I forget you) which has been listened to hundreds of thousands of times on Spotify, YouTube and Radio.

With this upcoming new album, Shneor Orel is one of the youngest (24) well known Jewish Orthodox singers.

The name of the album hasn't been revealed yet, but we know that 3 songs are already ready and he is now working with his team on 8 other brand new songs.

Listen to "Im Eshkachech" here:

Photo credit: Mandal Photos