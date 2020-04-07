Shiner Reveals New Single 'Paul P Pogh'

Kansas City, MO's Shiner will release a new album Schadenfreude on May 8 and today they reveal a new single off the LP, "Paul P Pogh." Of the song, the band's Allen Epley notes, "the name Paul P Pogh was the name I chose for my fake ID when I was in high school for buying beers at liquor stores in Louisville, which surprisingly worked. It seemed appropriate for this song about 'casting nets out to the liquor signs' and a life spent chasing addiction."

Shiner's spring tour is currently being rescheduled -- watch this space for news on the new dates. The summer run kicks off July 14 in Denver, CO - all dates listed below.

Schadenfreude will mark Shiner's first new album since the 2001 release of their critically acclaimed LP The Egg. To date they have shared the album's first single "Life As A Mannequin" which drew comparisons to Queens of The Stone Age and Soundgarden. Before their nearly 2-decade hiatus Pitchfork said of them "Shiner's six-string bloodletting beats the crap out of anything you'll hear on commercial FM these days" and All Music noted, "The songs themselves bask in an epic splendor, replete with the kind of arrangements that reward repeat listenings"

Shiner formed in 1992 and soon found themselves signed to DeSoto Records, (owned by Jawbox's Kim Coletta and Bill Barbot). For the next decade they went on countless tours of the US, Europe and Japan, and released 4 full-length albums resulting in a fiercely loyal set of diehards. Comparisons with their contemporaries of HUM, Jawbox, Failure, and Swervedriver were unavoidable, but Shiner carved a path of their own with a dedication to song-craft and musicianship wrapped in darkly sugared hooks.

Shiner broke up in 2002 but 10-years later re-released The Egg on vinyl and played sold-out shows in New York, LA, KC and Chicago. Those were some of their biggest shows ever and many in the audience were new to the Shiner fanclub. In 2018 the 4 of them - drummer Jason Gerken, bass player Paul Malinowski and guitarists Allen Epley and Josh Newton decided they were not quite finished, there was another life for Shiner they could not ignore.

Schadenfreude was self-produced, engineered, and mixed at Malinowski' own Massive Sound studio in Shawnee, KS. And despite the hiatus, Shiner have not missed a beat. The songs on Schadenfreude are not so much an answer to The Egg as some properly timed follow up might, but instead stand on their own. It's the sound of a 4 piece band with each player finding his place in a book as though he just left the room an hour earlier and picked up on the next paragraph upon return.

Shiner tour dates

July 14 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird

July 15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

July 16 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux

July 17 - Seattle, WA @ Substation

July 18 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

July 20 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill

July 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

July 22 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

July 23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

July 24 - El Paso, TX @ Neon Rose

July 25 - Austin, TX @ Northdoor

July 26 - Houston, TX @ Rudyard's

July 27 - Dallas, TX @ Double Wide

