Shenandoah Announces 35th Anniversary Tour

Legendary country group Shenandoah is hitting the tour trail to commemorate 35 years since its inception. Today, the first 35 dates were announced for the GRAMMY® Award-winning group's national "35th Anniversary Tour," with more to be announced soon. Tickets for the tour can be found here.

The tour includes stops in Indio, Calif. (Stagecoach), Fort Worth, Tex. (Billy Bob's), Albuquerque, N. Mex. (Balloon Fiesta Park), Hot Springs, Ark. (Magic Springs), Shipshewana, Ind. (Blue Gate Theatre), Nevada, Miss. (Bushwhacker Days), McMinnville, Ore. (Yamhill County Fair) and more.

"To believe we'd still be in the music business, as ever changing as it is, would only come to me in one form: the country music fan base," says Shenandoah frontman Marty Raybon. "It's a wonderful thing to experience while looking out over an audience where the age span is so wide. It is most humbling."

Concertgoers coast-to-coast can expect to hear the classic Shenandoah tunes that launched the band into stardom in the '80s and '90s: "The Church on Cumberland Road," "Sunday in the South," "Two Dozen Roses," "Next to You, Next to Me," and many more.

"We have been blessed for the last 35 years with songs that have that spoken power to move people," adds Raybon. "So we say thank you to the Lord for His strength, the fans for their loyalty, the songwriters for great songs and the producers that helped them come to life. It's made this 35 years a road trip I would have hated to miss."

Shenandoah originally formed in Muscle Shoals, Alabama in the mid '80s. The band has charted 26 singles on the Billboard Hot Country charts, including #1 Hits "The Church on Cumberland Road," "Sunday in the South" and "Two Dozen Roses" from 1989, "Next to You, Next to Me" from 1990, and "If Bubba Can Dance (I Can Too)" from 1994.

The single "Somewhere in the Vicinity of the Heart," which featured guest vocals from Alison Krauss, won both artists a GRAMMY®, Award for "Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal." To date, the group has sold millions of albums worldwide and is a recipient of the Academy of Country Music's coveted "Vocal Group of the Year" award.

Tour Dates

Feb 11 - Sulpher Springs, TX

Feb 12 - Hinton, OK

Feb 18 - Spring, TX

Mar 12 - Ft. Meyers, FL

Mar 13 - Vero Beach, FL

Mar 24 - Nashville, TN

Mar 25 - Shipshewana, IN

Apr 6 - Green Cove Springs, FL

Apr 30 - Indio, CA

May 13 - Kenney, TX

May 14 - Gail, TX

May 20 - Pigeon Forge, TN

May 21 - Louisa, KY

Jun 4 - Ft. Worth, TX

Jun 11 - Nevada, MO

Jun 14 - Eminence, MO

Jun 16 - Cedar Park, TX

Jun 17 - Stockdale, TX

Jul 3 - Alvarado, TX

Jul 4 - Albuquerque, NM

Jul 9 - New Salem, ND

Jul 22 - McCook, NE

Jul 23 - Hannibal, MO

Jul 29 - Cookeville, TN

Jul 30 - Parksburg, WV

Aug 5 - McMinnville, OR

Aug 7 - Junction City, OR

Aug 13 - Hot Springs, AR

Aug 26 - Gray, TN

Aug 30 - Hamilton, MT

Sep 17 - Cowan, TN

Sep 24 - Alto, NM

Oct 1 - Corpus Christi, TX

Oct 7 - Gainsville, TN

Oct 15 - Lebanon, OH