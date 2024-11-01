Shelly Leatherman Releases New Single 'The Call'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multi-talented singer-songwriter and producer Shelly Leatherman releases her uplifting new single, “The Call,” a soulful and reflective anthem that urges listeners to embrace their gifts and answer the divine calling in their lives. The single, a beautiful blend of Shelly’s Pop/Soul sensibilities, touches on themes of spiritual awakening, personal growth, and the courage it takes to fulfill one’s highest potential.

At the heart of “The Call” is a deeply personal story inspired by Shelly’s own journey as a mother. The song’s first verse was born from a challenging moment in her life, when her teenage son briefly stopped answering her calls, a result of outside influences from his Father attempting to pull them apart and him finding his own path as a grown up. Through this season, Shelly not only sought to reconnect with her son, but also found a profound parallel between her experience and her own relationship with God. She reflects, “As I was writing, I realized that just as my son was missing out on amazing opportunities and blessings, there were times I had also ignored God’s call on my life.”

As a result, Shelly wrote this song and sent it to her son while their relationship began to mend and their bond began to grow deeper. What was meant to tear them apart, only brought them closer together, solidifying a bond that can never be broken.

In its second verse, “The Call” shifts focus to God’s message for all believers. Shelly artfully explores the idea that just as she wanted to guide her son toward his highest potential, God too reaches out to guide each of us, offering a pathway to peace, mending, and miracles—if only we listen. With heartfelt lyrics and a stirring melody, Shelly challenges listeners to reflect on whether they are answering their own divine call, or allowing life’s distractions to lead them away from their purpose.

In a world where “ghosting” has become an unfortunate trend in relationships, “The Call” poses a compelling question: Would you risk ghosting God, or would you have the courage to answer when He reaches out? This powerful ballad not only resonates on a spiritual level, but also speaks to the broader human experience of missed opportunities, unfulfilled potential, and the peace that comes from connecting to something greater.

Beyond its poignant message, “The Call” is yet another showcase of Shelly’s incredible musical talent. Known for her impressive work behind the scenes, Shelly has an impressive list of credits, having worked with iconic artists like Amy Grant, Ally Brooke of Fifth Harmony, Bob Marley’s band “The Wailers,” and many more. She has also run live sound for notable acts like Kacey Musgraves, Jason Isbell, Shakey Graves, and Sixwire, demonstrating her versatility as both a performer and a producer. Now, with “The Call,” Shelly steps further into the spotlight, bringing her unique voice and perspective to the forefront as a rising pop artist.

