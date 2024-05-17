Shelby Lynne Releases New Song 'Over and Over'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“Over and Over,” the new song from GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Shelby Lynne is out now via Monument Records. Produced by Lynne, Karen Fairchild, Ashley Monroe and Gena Johnson, “Over and Over” is a soulful reflection heartbreak and loss.

“Over and Over” follows Lynne’s previous single, “But I Ain’t,” which debuted last month and is a bridge between her past and future work, as it interpolates “Dreamsome,” a standout track from her landmark album, I Am Shelby Lynne, which just celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Adding to an already notable year, Lynne will perform a special headline show at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on Thursday, September 26, where she will perform new music as well as I Am Shelby Lynne in its entirety. Tickets for the show, which will feature special guests Waylon Payne and Meg McRee, are on-sale now, full details can be found at www.shelbylynne.com.

In honor of the I Am Shelby Lynne anniversary, a special reissue of the album was released last month via Monument Records—stream/purchase HERE and pre-order limited edition vinyl HERE. In conjunction with the milestone, the official music videos for album tracks “Gotta Get Back” and “Your Lies” are also now available online for the first time, after debuting on television 25 years ago.

Since her 1989 debut, Lynne has established herself as “one of her generation’s most passionate and determined voices” (American Songwriter). In addition to releasing sixteen studio albums, Lynne has also been named Top New Female Vocalist at the 26th Annual ACM Awards, been featured in numerous movies and TV shows (including Oscar and Golden Globe-winning film, Walk The Line) and performed alongside artists such as Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Kris Kristofferson, Lyle Lovett, her sister Allison Moorer and many more.

Photo credit: Becky Fluke

