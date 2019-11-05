Sharptooth Unleashes 'Mean Brain'

Hardcore band Sharptooth has returned with a vicious new single. "Mean Brain," the follow up to 2017's Clever Girl, is streaming now on Revolver, and will be available everywhere starting Wednesday, November 6th via Pure Noise Records.

"I think everyone, particularly those of us with mental illness, can relate to the experience of beating ourselves up, and getting stuck in those negative thought patterns. They're a blend of our deepest fears in the hands of our harshest inner critic, and when left unchecked can lead to seriously painful self-loathing and a distorted view of our place in the world," shares vocalist Lauren Kashan. "But we are not our thoughts or our feelings. They are part of our experience, but they don't have to define us. For me, the first step to finding compassion for myself was to acknowledge those negative thought patterns for what they are; not facts, just my brain being mean to me."

She continues: "I'm incredibly stoked to share new music; I think we're long overdue to get to broadcast our evolution to the world. For me, the vocals on 'Mean Brain' are some of my favorite that I've ever recorded; I loved getting to experiment with my range. It's also a nice little "f you" to anyone out there who thinks "all female vocalists sound the same"; I barely sound the same from the beginning to the end of this song. So they can kiss my perfect ass."

Fans can thrash to "Mean Brain" at the band's upcoming headline shows, featuring special guests LIMBS and wristmeetrazor. The tour kicks off this Friday, November 8th in Chesapeake. For a full list of shows, please see below or visit www.sharptoothband.com.

Honest, explosive, and unapologetically enraged, Sharptooth focuses the brutality of hardcore through a femme lens, and believes in carving out space for marginalized voices in aggressive music.

Sharptooth is Lauren Kashan (vocals), Keith Higgins (guitar), Lance Donati (guitar), Peter Bruno (bass), and Matt Hague(drums).

Upcoming Tour Dates:

11.08 - Chesapeake, VA @ Riffhouse

11.09 - Frederick, MD @ Cafe 611

11.10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland

11.11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Creep Records

11.12 - Providence, RI @ Alchemy

11.13 - Manchester, NH @ Jewel Music Venue

11.14 - Quebec City, QC @ L'Anti

11.15 - London, ON @ Call The Office

11.16 - Toronto, ON @ Sneaky Dees

11.17 - Buffalo, NY @ Casa Di Francescas

11.18 - Hamtramck, MI @ The Sanctuary

11.19 - Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

11.20 - Nashville, TN @ The End

11.21 - St. Louis, MO @ Fubar

11.23 - Indianapolis, IN @ Healer

11.24 - Lancaster, PA @ Lizard Lounge





