Shania Twain to Perform at the 2019 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS

dick clark productions and ABC announced today that five-time American Music Awards winner and the top-selling female country artist of all-time, Shania Twain, will take the stage at the "2019 American Music Awards" to perform a medley of her greatest hits. The performance will mark Twain's return to the American Music Awards stage for the first time since 2003.



The global superstar, who kicks off "Shania Twain 'Let's Go!' The Vegas Residency" at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Friday, Dec. 6, joins previously announced performers Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Lizzo and Thomas Rhett, as well as Taylor Swift, the "2019 American Music Awards" Artist of the Decade award recipient. The "2019 American Music Awards" will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 24 at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.



The American Music Awards is where the world's biggest artists and pop culture icons come together to honor idols, newcomers and record-breakers in the contemporary music scene. As the decade comes to a close, this year's show celebrates the past ten years with some of the best moments in music and live performances from the biggest names in the industry. From Pop and Rock, to Country, Hip Hop and beyond, it only happens here.



Twain is a five-time GRAMMY winner and the reigning Queen of Country Pop. With more than 90 million albums sold worldwide and U.S. sales topping 34.5 million, Twain remains the top-selling female country artist of all time. Twain's albums include Shania Twain, Twain's Platinum-selling 1993 debut; The Woman in Me, her GRAMMY Award-winning, Double Diamond-selling 1995 release; Come On Over, the best-selling studio album in Soundscan history by a female artist in any genre and the best-selling country album of all time with over 40 million units sold worldwide; and UP!, Twain's third consecutive Diamond-selling album release.



Recognizing her indelible impact and achievements in music, Twain is the first and only female to receive CMT's Artist of a Lifetime Award and she recently received the Icon Award at Billboard's Women in Music ceremony. Twain's hits include "Any Man of Mine," "That Don't Impress Me Much," "You're Still the One" and "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!" Twain's first album in 15 years, NOW, was released in September 2017 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 albums, making it the first female country release in over 3 years to top the all genre chart. Additionally, the album landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country album charts and went to No. 1 in Canada, Australia and the UK. The release of the album was followed by a year-long sold-out world tour.



American Music Awards nominees are based on key fan interactions as reflected on Billboard.com, including streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, social activity and touring. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound, and reflect the time period of September 28, 2018 through September 26, 2019. The American Music Awards winners are voted entirely by fans.



Voting is open for all AMA categories. Fans can access the official voting ballot for the American Music Awards directly by visiting goo.gle/AMAsVote or by going to Google.com and using the search terms "AMAs Vote" or "[Nominee Name] AMAs Vote." Fans can submit up to 30 votes per category per day per Google account while voting is open. Voting will close on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11:59:59 p.m. PST.



The "2019 American Music Awards" is sponsored by T-Mobile.



The "2019 American Music Awards" is produced by dick clark productions. Barry Adelman and Mark Bracco are Executive Producers. Larry Klein is Producer.



For the latest American Music Awards news, exclusive content and more, be sure to follow the AMAs on social and join the conversation by using the official hashtag for the show, #AMAs.

Photo Credit: Alex Harbaugh





Related Articles View More Music Stories