Shane Codd Unveils New Club Record 'Love Me or Let Me Go'

Breakout artist Shane Codd returns with his new club track "Love Me Or Let Me Go," out today via Astralwerks.

A high-energy club jam that captures the essence of house music and showcases a specialist side to the Irish hitmaker's sound, 'Love Me Or Let Me Go' combines euphoric piano chords and impassioned diva vocals with a driving bassline. Codd's first single release of the year, it follows remixes of "24/7" by Billen Ted and "Lose My Mind" by LYRA. A second new track, "Rather Be Alone", is set to follow at the end of the month.

Last year Codd released three consecutive US Dance Radio No. 1 singles, 'It Ain't Right', 'Get Out My Head' and 'Always On My Mind' featuring Charlotte Haining. The tracks amassed over 110 million combined streams on Spotify alone.

"Get Out My Head" was certified platinum in Codd's native Ireland and broke into the UK Official Top 10 Chart, peaking at No. 6. It drew wide support from an array of UK tastemakers, including Capital FM hosts Coco Cole and Mistajam, KISS FM's Charlie Tee and BBC Radio 1's Scott Mills.

Heavily influenced by the 90s and early-2000s dance sound, Shane Codd's first big break came when he became a finalist at the 2018 "Breakout Producer" competition held by renowned Irish DJ Mark McCabe. He has since played in cities and towns across Ireland with additional UK and US dates to follow.

Listen to the new single here: