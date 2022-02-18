Shaina Taub Shares 'The Last Song on Earth'

Award-winning singer-songwriter Shaina Taub has shared "The Last Song on Earth," available now at all DSPs and streaming services; the gripping anthem - which takes a sardonic look at climate change and features Taub on accordion - is joined by an official animated video, animated by Gaia Alari and premiering today via YouTube.

"I wrote 'The Last Song on Earth' last fall as the election was looming," says Taub, "and it became a protest song disguised as an apocalyptic party song. It's imagining the last day on Earth but also acknowledging that we're not quite there yet; there's still time to change things."

"The Last Song on Earth" heralds Taub's eagerly anticipated Atlantic Records debut album, Songs of the Great Hill, arriving everywhere on Friday, April 1st; pre-orders are available now HERE.

Written during pandemic and produced by 3x GRAMMY® Award nominee Josh Kaufman (The National, Bonny Light Horseman, The Hold Steady), Songs of the Great Hill was first unveiled alongside by the delightfully idiosyncratic first single, "The Least," available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

Raised in the green mountains of Vermont and based in her beloved New York City, Shaina Taub is a gifted singer-songwriter, performer, actor as well as an award-winning writer, composer, and lyricist widely regarded among the most exciting new voices in musical theater. With its graceful coalescence of social commentary and self-reflection, Songs of the Great Hill spotlights Taub's wildly eclectic range and incandescent talent.

The album came to life in the bleakest days of lockdown, over the course of countless daily trips to the North Woods of Central Park. Taub would head to the enchanted spot of the album's title with notebook in hand, working on a series of songs which both channel the tension of the current moment while bearing a certain charmed quality that defies time and circumstance. In sharing Songs of the Great Hill with the world, Taub seeks to extend a feeling of community to her audience, and ultimately provide them with a powerful antidote to cynicism and despair.

"In Rebecca Solnit's book Hope in the Dark, she talks about how hope is an active thing," says Taub. "We don't know yet how the future is going to turn out, and in that unknowing there's still room to act. I'd love for people to connect with these songs and what they have to say about all the difficult things we've been through collectively and individually-but I'd also love to inspire them, and leave them with that very purposeful kind of hope."

Songs of the Great Hill is but one of a series of current projects for Taub, including the upcoming world premiere of her original musical, Suffs, set to bring performances at The Public's Newman Theater on Thursday, March 10th, with performances currently scheduled through Sunday, April 24th; tickets are available now via The Public Theater HERE.

Written by and featuring Taub in a leading role, the epic new musical takes an unflinching look at the unsung trailblazers of the American women's suffrage movement, bringing to life a complicated chapter in the ongoing battle for equality and the right to vote. Directed by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman (Violet), Suffs will see Taub starring as Alice Paul, activist and author of the Equal Rights Amendment (which has yet to be adopted), alongside an all-female ensemble cast that includes such acclaimed stars as Emmy Award winner and Tony nominee Phillipa Soo (Hamilton, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Drama Desk Award winner and Tony nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away), and Tony Award winner Nikki M James (The Book Of Mormon, A Bright Room Called Day).

This summer will then see the long anticipated premiere of The Devil Wears Prada, a new musical based on the novel by Lauren Weisberger and the Twentieth Century Fox motion picture featuring lyrics by Taub with music by Tony Award winner Sir Elton John (Billy Elliot, Aida) and book by Paul Rudnick (In & Out, Jeffrey) and Kate Wetherhead.

Directed by Tony Award winner Anna D. Shapiro (August: Osage County), The Devil Wears Prada will have its debut in Chicago on July 19th at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre. Tickets will be on sale in the coming weeks; for updates and more information, please visit here.

Classically trained in piano and voice, and self-taught on accordion, Shaina Taub has been performing in musical theater since age 3. Since then, her radiant work has spanned such eclectic endeavors as starring in the original Off-Broadway casts of iconic shows like Hadestown, the Signature Theatre's hit production Old Hats, and her own critically lauded original musical adaptations of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night and As You Like It (both commissioned by the Public Theater as part of their groundbreaking Public Works initiative, with acclaimed productions at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park.).

A massively prolific artist whose many honors include winning a 2014 Jonathan Larson Grant, the 2019 Kleban Prize, Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk nominations, and an Emmy Award nomination alongside with Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban for co-writing the opening number for the 2018 Tony Awards, Taub has earned renown as a solo artist and singer-songwriter with two independent LPs - 2015's Visitors and 2018's Die Happy - as well as songs for Sesame Street and the theme song for Julie Andrews' Netflix series, Julie's Greenroom.

As a performer, Taub's work includes a breakthrough concert residency at Joe's Pub, Lincoln Center's acclaimed American Songbook series, and a Carnegie Hall debut playing her music with the New York Pops. A longtime activist in addition to her demanding artistic career, Taub is a proud member of the Resistance Revival Chorus and an NYCLU Ambassador.

Watch the new animated video here: