Shad Releases New Song 'Out of Touch'

Today, Toronto-based rapper Shad released of a brand-new song "Out of Touch," a bright, R&B-spiked track featuring the multi-talented pHoenix Pagliacci. This memorable new offering marks the return of the rhymer and the first taste of forthcoming music coming later this year on Secret City Records. "'Out of Touch' is basically the thesis statement for this upcoming collection," explains Shad. "It's about how our individual sense of wholeness can't be disentangled from our collective well-being. It's about the idea that we belong to each other."

Shad's body of work has been streamed over 30 million times and four of his albums have been shortlisted for the prestigious Polaris Music Prize, including his most recent musical odyssey 2018's A Short Story About A War.

He's a critically acclaimed JUNO Award winner and a seasoned live performer. Shad is also known for hosting the Netflix Original Hip-Hop Evolution docuseries, which won an Emmy and a Peabody award, and is a former host of CBC Radio's flagship arts & culture program 'q.' His latest releases have been covered in Rolling Stone, Complex, The Ringer, The FADER, NPR, and beyond. His music has been heard in Snowpiercer, The Murders, Tall Boyz, and more.

Shad will perform live in Toronto on May 22nd at the City View Drive-in with Skratch Bastid, Haviah Mighty and more. Click here for more details.

Photo Credit: Justin Broadbent