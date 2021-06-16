Seventeen Reveals Music Video Teaser for 'Ready To Love'

Global Performance Powerhouse SEVENTEEN revealed the first music video teaser for "Ready to love," the lead single of their upcoming EP Your Choice at 0 AM KST today.

Set to a summery and vibrant pastel tone, the 18-second clip shows each of the thirteen members aimlessly pacing back and forth and wistfully looking into the camera-demonstrating the band's matured yet youthfully romantic vibe. As the members show that they are "Ready to love," fans all over the world are getting ready to fall in love once again with SEVENTEEN.

The lead single is an R&B-based pop track with a charismatic melody and synth bassline containing SEVENTEEN's bold and unapologetic announcement that they are "Ready to love." The track marks the first collaboration of main producing member WOOZI and producers "hitman" bang and Wonderkid of HYBE Labels, further raising fans' anticipation.

Leading up to their comeback, SEVENTEEN recently achieved another stellar performance with their third full-length album An Ode surpassing a million copies in sales, establishing the act as a triple million selling artist after their special album ; [Semicolon] and EP Heng:garÃ¦ sold more than 1 million copies each in 2020.

SEVENTEEN's grand summer comeback is slated for a 6 PM KST release this Friday, June 18. An online global press conference will be held a couple of hours prior at 4:30 PM KST.

The members will also continue to explore various stories and emotions of love throughout the year with their 2021 "Power of 'Love'" project. Stay tuned for more.

Racking up 2 billion streams and selling 7.5 million albums, SEVENTEEN has rocketed to the forefront of the global music industry fueled by a fiercely independent spirit, in-house creative ecosystem, and one irresistible work after another. The group's innovative structure hinges on the interplay of three units: the hip-hop team led by S.COUPS, vocal team led by WOOZI, and performance team led by HOSHI. Living up to the title of "self-producing idols," the self-contained and self-empowered act has unassumingly made history and become one of the biggest K-pop groups ever due to their world-class synchronization, jaw-dropping choreography, and tight teamwork.

SEVENTEEN's 2015 debut EP, 17 CARAT, emerged as "the longest running album on the Billboard World Albums Chart," remaining in the chart for eleven weeks. Billboard crowned An Ode the "Best K-pop Album of 2019" as the act packed arenas and sold over half a million tickets. The EP Heng:garÃ¦ elevated them to rarified air in 2020. Over 1 million copies were sold during the week of release. Not to mention, it earned "the third best first-week sales in South Korea." On its heels, they eclipsed 1 billion total streams on Spotify, making them the third Korean boy group to achieve this feat. With their following EP ; [Semicolon], the act made their U.S. TV debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden.