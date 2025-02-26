Seun Kuti Shares 'Love & Revolution (Cinnamon Version)' Feat. Adi Oasis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 team up with French-Caribbean singer, bassist and producer Adi Oasis on a new single, "Love & Revolution (Cinnamon Version)" via Record Kicks. The song, originally from Seun Kuti & Egypt 80’s critically acclaimed album Heavier Yet (Lays The Crownless Head), will be a part of a new deluxe edition of the album due later this spring. Here, Seun enlists Adi Oasis to enhance the original, adding an exciting new soulful layer to the song’s powerful message of love as a revolutionary act.

Inspired by Seun Kuti’s wife and Egypt 80 Backup Singer/Dancer Yetunde Kuti, "Love & Revolution," is a tribute to the revolutionary spirit of African women and the broader cultural movement of reclaiming African identity.

Adi shares, “I’m so honored to be included in this project. Seun and I met a decade ago at a show in Cleveland, and we’ve been following each other since. He's a great human, and one of the best performers out there. His energy shines bright and resonates through his music. I’m so happy that he chose me for this song in particular. ‘Love & Revolution’ talks about a woman with a strong will and a big heart. It celebrates the Divine feminine and shows its strengths. I couldn’t dream of a better subject to sing about.”

In April, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 will embark on a massive spring US tour. Beginning with four nights at the legendary Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City, the band will also perform at this year’s Coachella on April 11th and 18th before joining the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on April 24. Tickets can be purchased here.

Hailing from the French Caribbean and living in Brooklyn, Adi Oasis is currently taking the music world by storm. In 2023 she released her debut album Lotus Glow which includes special guests KIRBY, Leven Kali, Jamila Woods and Aaron Taylor and it is Adi’s most personal work to date – and also her most political — as she reflects on what it means to be a black female immigrant living in America. Adi has has toured globally, appearing with such artists as Lenny Kravitz, Masego, Anderson .Paak, Thundercat, Gilles Peterson, Yasiin Bey and more, and has performed at a wide variety of festivals including Newport Jazz Fest, Love Supreme, Central Park Summerstage, Afropunk, the Montreux Jazz Festival, Cross the Tracks, and Funk on the Rocks (Red Rocks) to name a few.

Seun Kuti is the youngest son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti. He has spent most of his life preserving and extending his father's political and musical legacy as the leader of Fela's former band Egypt 80. As a developing saxophonist and percussionist, he entered the formal ranks of the band before he was 12. In 1997 when Fela passed, in fulfilment of his father's wishes, Seun assumed the mantle as head of Egypt 80 and he has run it ever since. During his career, Seun Kuti released 5 albums with Egypt 80 and collaborated with many great artists such as MC extraordinaire Black Thought, Janelle Monae, Talib Kweli, MadLib and Damian Marley. His latest album is Heavier Yet (Lays The Crownless Head), praised by critics as “his greatest and most powerful yet.”

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 Live Dates:

April 3 New York, New York @ Blue Note Jazz Club

April 4 New York, New York @ Blue Note Jazz Club

April 5 New York, New York @ Blue Note Jazz Club

April 6 New York, New York @ Blue Note Jazz Club

April 9 Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

April 11 Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

April 12 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

April 18 Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

April 21 Evanston, IL @ SPACE

April 22 St. Louis, MO @ City Winery

April 24 New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

April 25 Atlanta, GA @ City Winery

April 26 Charleston, SC @ Pour House

April 27 Mills River, NC @ Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

April 29 Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

April 30 Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

May 3 Hollywood, FL @ ArtsPark

May 6 Seattle, WA @ Jazz Alley

May 7 Seattle, WA @ Jazz Alley

May 8 Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre

May 9 Fort Collins, CO @ The Armory

May 10 Basalt, CO @ TACAW

May 11 Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

May 13 Durango, CO @ Animas City Theatre

May 17 Bentonville, AR @ FreshGrass Festival

Photo Credit: Kola Oshalusi

Comments