Sequoyah Murray Shares Music Video For PENALTIES OF LOVE

Ahead of the release of his debut EP tomorrow, Penalties of Love, Sequoyah Murray has shared the title track's striking music video, commissioned by Boiler Room as part of their 4:3 series, and directed by Roxy Rezvany. The relationship narrative Sequoyah penned is honest, compelling and unexpected for one so young. "Penalties of Love" displays Murray's incredible vocal range and eclectic aesthetics, an entirely fresh combination. The video is at once intimate and exuberant not the least of which are the delicious fashions and expressive dancing.



At just 22 years old, Atlanta vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and producer Sequoyah Murray has already established himself as a singular voice in the Atlanta music scene. Murray began writing and recording music when he was just 15. After a handful of self-released tapes, he attracted the attention of adventurous electronic artist publisher Multiverse, Other/other and Thrill Jockey, and has since signed on with esteemed booking agency Ground Control Touring.



The young Murray produced all his own music, and plays nearly all of the instruments on the record, with the exception of his father on drums and his mother and younger brother providing backing vocals (on "Penalties of Love" and "Second Born" respectively).



Penalties of Love, a personal tale of love and yearning, gets your attention immediately with its surprising arrangements and multifarious textures, not least of which are intricately woven wide-ranging vocals. Sequoyah's music is as wildly inventive as it is addictive. He was drawn into music early by the east African music introduced to him by his parents, and further inspired and encouraged by the compositional eclecticism of Arthur Russell.



Murray will be releasing his debut full length album this fall.





