Selfish Things Unveil Alternate Version of 'Torn'

Canadian rockers Selfish Things are showing another side of their artistry today with the release of "Torn (Alternate Version)".

"We've always been interested in exploring different sounds and styles. Being able to reimagine some of our favourite songs from both the album and EP keeps us fresh and inspired creatively," shares frontman Alex Biro. "This will be the first time we put these versions to the test on the road, and we can't wait to see what our fans (both present and future) think of it live. We're all nervous, but excited."

Selfish Things will be taking this reimagined track and other unique arrangements from their catalogue on the road for a very special tour kicking off next week. Supporting Have Mercy on their final tour, along with Fredo Disco and Young Culture, Selfish Things will be playing in cities like Boston, Brooklyn, Anaheim, Nashville, Tampa, Chicago, Toronto, Kansas City and more.

Upcoming Selfish Things Tour Dates:

Supporting Have Mercy w/ Fredo Disco and Young Culture

5 Feb - Boston, MA- The Sinclair

6 Feb - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground

7 Feb - Asbury Park, NJ - House Of Independents

8 Feb - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

9 Feb - Brooklyn, NY - Rough Trade

11 Feb - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

12 Feb - Raleigh, NC - Imurj

14 Feb - Margate, FL - Respectable's

15 Feb - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

16 Feb - Orlando, FL - Backbooth

18 Feb - Atlanta, GA - Hell at The Masquerade

19 Feb - Nashville, TN - High Watt

21 Feb - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

22 Feb - Austin, TX - Barracuda

23 Feb - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

25 Feb - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

26 Feb - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

27 Feb - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

28 Feb - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy

1 Mar - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

4 Mar - Seattle, WA - Vera Project

6 Mar - Salt Lake City, UT - Loading Dock

7 Mar - Denver, CO - Marquis

8 Mar - Kansas City, MO- The Rino

10 Mar - Burnsville, MN - The Garage

11 Mar - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

12 Mar - Indianapolis, IN - Hoosier Dome

13 Mar - Detroit, MI - Pike Room

14 Mar - Pontiac, MI - Foundry

15 Mar - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck

17 Mar - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room

18 Mar - Albany, NY - The Hollow

20 Mar - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

Headline Tour w/ Hold Close

26 Mar - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti

27 Mar - Montreal, QC - Le Ministere

28 Mar - Ottawa, ON - House of TARG

1 Apr - London, ON - Rum Runners

2 Apr - Guelph, ON - E-Bar

3 Apr - Barrie, ON - Play

4 Apr - Kingston, ON - The Mansion

The original version of "Torn" features Spencer Chamberlain of Underoath and was the latest single from the band's debut album Logos, released via Pure Noise Records last year. Produced by WZRD BLD (Lil Peep, I Prevail, Ice Nine Kills, nothing, nowhere), the 11-track record spans genre influences while diving into topics of grief, love, anxiety and more on an honest deep dive into frontman Alex Biro's psyche.

While taking their name from Jimmy Eat World's "23", with unmatched determination Selfish Things prove they are neither selfish nor self-serving. Having spent years cultivating and nurturing his raw, natural talent, dedication to musicianship and songwriting, Biro founded Selfish Things. All of this, in the hope of shedding light on one simple, yet oftentimes overlooked, concept - honesty.

Selfish Things is Alex Biro (Vocals/Guitar/Piano), Mike Ticar (Lead Guitar/Vocals) and Cam Snooks (Rhythm Guitar).





