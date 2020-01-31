Selfish Things Unveil Alternate Version of 'Torn'
Canadian rockers Selfish Things are showing another side of their artistry today with the release of "Torn (Alternate Version)".
"We've always been interested in exploring different sounds and styles. Being able to reimagine some of our favourite songs from both the album and EP keeps us fresh and inspired creatively," shares frontman Alex Biro. "This will be the first time we put these versions to the test on the road, and we can't wait to see what our fans (both present and future) think of it live. We're all nervous, but excited."
Selfish Things will be taking this reimagined track and other unique arrangements from their catalogue on the road for a very special tour kicking off next week. Supporting Have Mercy on their final tour, along with Fredo Disco and Young Culture, Selfish Things will be playing in cities like Boston, Brooklyn, Anaheim, Nashville, Tampa, Chicago, Toronto, Kansas City and more.
Upcoming Selfish Things Tour Dates:
Supporting Have Mercy w/ Fredo Disco and Young Culture
5 Feb - Boston, MA- The Sinclair
6 Feb - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground
7 Feb - Asbury Park, NJ - House Of Independents
8 Feb - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry
9 Feb - Brooklyn, NY - Rough Trade
11 Feb - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
12 Feb - Raleigh, NC - Imurj
14 Feb - Margate, FL - Respectable's
15 Feb - Tampa, FL - Crowbar
16 Feb - Orlando, FL - Backbooth
18 Feb - Atlanta, GA - Hell at The Masquerade
19 Feb - Nashville, TN - High Watt
21 Feb - Dallas, TX - Club Dada
22 Feb - Austin, TX - Barracuda
23 Feb - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
25 Feb - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge
26 Feb - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
27 Feb - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
28 Feb - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy
1 Mar - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
4 Mar - Seattle, WA - Vera Project
6 Mar - Salt Lake City, UT - Loading Dock
7 Mar - Denver, CO - Marquis
8 Mar - Kansas City, MO- The Rino
10 Mar - Burnsville, MN - The Garage
11 Mar - Chicago, IL - Subterranean
12 Mar - Indianapolis, IN - Hoosier Dome
13 Mar - Detroit, MI - Pike Room
14 Mar - Pontiac, MI - Foundry
15 Mar - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck
17 Mar - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room
18 Mar - Albany, NY - The Hollow
20 Mar - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
Headline Tour w/ Hold Close
26 Mar - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti
27 Mar - Montreal, QC - Le Ministere
28 Mar - Ottawa, ON - House of TARG
1 Apr - London, ON - Rum Runners
2 Apr - Guelph, ON - E-Bar
3 Apr - Barrie, ON - Play
4 Apr - Kingston, ON - The Mansion
The original version of "Torn" features Spencer Chamberlain of Underoath and was the latest single from the band's debut album Logos, released via Pure Noise Records last year. Produced by WZRD BLD (Lil Peep, I Prevail, Ice Nine Kills, nothing, nowhere), the 11-track record spans genre influences while diving into topics of grief, love, anxiety and more on an honest deep dive into frontman Alex Biro's psyche.
While taking their name from Jimmy Eat World's "23", with unmatched determination Selfish Things prove they are neither selfish nor self-serving. Having spent years cultivating and nurturing his raw, natural talent, dedication to musicianship and songwriting, Biro founded Selfish Things. All of this, in the hope of shedding light on one simple, yet oftentimes overlooked, concept - honesty.
Selfish Things is Alex Biro (Vocals/Guitar/Piano), Mike Ticar (Lead Guitar/Vocals) and Cam Snooks (Rhythm Guitar).