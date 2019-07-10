Selfish Things Set To Support Don Broco Throughout North America This Fall

Selfish Things have officially been announced as one of the support bands on Don Broco'supcoming North American tour. Alongside Trash Boat and Sleep On It, Selfish Things will be delivering their impassioned live performance to fans for a month long run kicking off September 12th in Boston, MA. Tickets are on-sale now with select dates already sold out.

Most recently, the four-piece dropped single "Pride". Showcasing frontman Alex Biro's unique vocals and lyrical depth alongside the band's simple, yet effective guitar melodies and unique percussion lines, the track has been added to Spotify playlists includingAll New Rock, New Noise and New Music Friday Canada. Fans can stream "Pride" today here!

Selfish Things is currently finishing up The Midnight World Tour Part 3: North America supporting Set It Off. For tickets and updates on all upcoming tour dates, please visit here!

Upcoming Selfish Things Tour Dates:

July 12 - Vinyl Music Hall - Pensacola, FL

July 13 - Empire Garage - Austin, TX

July 16 - 191 Toole - Tucson, AZ

July 18 - El Rey - Los Angeles, CA

July 19 - Strummers - Fresno, CA

September 12 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

September 13 - Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

September 14 - The Foundry @ The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

September 15 - Milkboy Arthouse - College Park, MD

September 17 - Amos' Southend - Charlotte, NC

September 18 - Soundbar - Orlando, FL

September 20 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

September 21 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

September 23 - Barracuda - Austin, TX

September 24 - Club Dada - Dallas, TX

September 26 - The Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

September 27 - The Irenic - San Diego, CA

September 28 - The Troubador - Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT

September 29 - Slim's - San Francisco, CA

October 1 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA

October 2 - Biltmore Cabaret - Vancouver, BC

October 3 - The Paris Theatre - Portland, OR

October 5 - The Loading Dock - Salt Lake City, UT

October 6 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

October 8 - Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL

October 9 - Mahall's - Cleveland, OH

October 11 - The Shelter - Detroit, MI

October 12 - Hard Luck - Toronto, ON

October 13 - Le Ministere - Montreal, QC

While taking their name from Jimmy Eat World's "23", with unmatched determination Selfish Things prove they are neither selfish nor self-serving. Having spent years cultivating and nurturing his raw, natural talent, dedication to musicianship and songwriting, Biro founded Selfish Things. All of this, in the hope of shedding light on one simple, yet oftentimes overlooked, concept - honesty.

With new music in the works and an exciting touring schedule ahead, 2019 is already promising to be a monumental year for Selfish Things. For more information, head to http://www.purenoise.net/.

Selfish Things is Alex Biro (Vocals/Guitar/Piano), Mike Ticar (Lead Guitar/Vocals), Cam Snooks (Rhythm Guitar)and Jordan Trask (drums).





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You