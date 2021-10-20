Self Esteem Reveals 'You Forever' Single from Upcoming Album

Self Esteem shares "You Forever", the final track to be lifted from her highly anticipated second album Prioritise Pleasure ahead of its release this Friday 22nd October via Avenue A / Fiction Records.

Empowering and witty in trademark Self Esteem style, "You Forever" is another standout cut, about which Rebecca Taylor says, "This song is about the bravery of being alone vs the bravery of taking a chance. Both very valid. I'm also just talking about me, my band, the people I found since going solo, how we've made this difference. I've done it all without a traditional 'support network' and found my own. I think that's a life hack."

Due for release this Friday 22nd October, Self Esteem's sophomore album Prioritise Pleasure features the acclaimed singles "Moody", "Prioritise Pleasure", "How Can I Help You" and "I Do This All The Time", which made the BBC Radio 1 and 6 Music playlists and was the subject of a much talked-about performance on Later... With Jools Holland. The self-directed video for "I Do This All The Time" has been nominated for the Music Video award at this year's Raindance Film Festival.

To celebrate the release of Prioritise Pleasure, Self Esteem will be embarking on a six date tour of record shops across the UK, kicking off with a night at London's XOYO for Rough Trade. Pre-order the new album for access to tickets.

Following this, Self Esteem will be touring Prioritise Pleasure across the UK on her forthcoming 19 date headline tour this November, with tickets for a small number of shows still available here. Self Esteem also has a run of UK tour dates due to take place in February and March 2022; the tour includes eight dates across the country, taking in London's Forum and concludes with a hometown show at Sheffield's Octagon. A space for both catharsis and euphoric celebration, a Self Esteem live show is not to be missed; tickets are on sale now, see below for a full list of tour dates. American tour dates will be announced as well.

UK Tour Dates

22nd October - XOYO, Rough Trade, London (full band)

23rd October - Rough Trade, Nottingham (acoustic)

24th October - Rough Trade, Bristol (acoustic)

25th October - HMV Vault, Birmingham (acoustic)

27th October - The Old Fire Station, Vinilo, Bournemouth (acoustic)

28th October - Resident, Brighton (acoustic)

1st November - Fleece, Bristol (SOLD OUT)

2nd November - Wylam Brewery, Newcastle

3rd November - Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff (SOLD OUT)

4th November - O2 Academy, Oxford (SOLD OUT)

6th November - The Bongo Club, Edinburgh

7th November - Audio, Glasgow (SOLD OUT)

9th November - The Workmans Club, Dublin

10th November - Gorilla, Manchester (SOLD OUT)

11th November - Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds (SOLD OUT)

12th November - The Leadmill, Sheffield (SOLD OUT)

14th November - Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich (SOLD OUT)

15th November - Sub 89, Reading

16th November - The Joiners, Southampton (SOLD OUT)

17th November - Heaven, London (SOLD OUT)

19th November - Elsewhere, Margate (SOLD OUT)

20th November - Patterns, Brighton (SOLD OUT)

23rd November - Phoenix, Exeter

24th November - Hare & Hounds, Birmingham (SOLD OUT)

25th November - Metronome, Nottingham (SOLD OUT)

28th February - The Parish, Huddersfield

1st March - St Lukes, Glasgow

2nd March - Stylus, Leeds

3rd March - CHALK, Brighton

4th March - Trinity, Bristol

23rd March - Cathedral, Manchester

24th March - The Forum, London

25th March - Octagon, Sheffield