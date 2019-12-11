Sefi Zisling Shares Video For 'ONGOING MORNING'

Tel Aviv trumpeter Sefi Zisling has shared the video for "Ongoing Morning", taken from Expanse, his highly acclaimed sophomore album, which was also released via Tru Thoughts last month - watch + share via YouTube. Here directors Dorel & Agata, who filmed and directed the whole recording process, capture and share the special vibe that was the essence in the making of the record - an intimacy and togetherness that made the music flow and flourish.

"Ongoing Morning" is a mellow groove meets classic jazz ballad, encapsulating the soulful warmth of a lazy morning. The video acts as a synapse between the recording process and the closeness of the musical outcome: "I immediately pictured a lazy morning while listening to the results, the kind of endless morning where you take your time and everything is moving slowly, an ongoing morning...," Sefi explains.

Building on his last LP Beyond The Things I Know, released on Raw Tapes - Expanse has already garnered support from Bandcamp Weekly, Cerys Matthews (BBC 6Music), Jazziz, Worldwide FM, Music is My Sanctuary, KCRW, KEXP, Ruth Fisher, Tim Garcia (Jazz FM), Twistedsoul, alongside playlist support from 'Spotify's State of Jazz'.

Inspired by his childhood heroes of John Coltrane, Grant Green and Fred Wesley, Expanse combines the sounds of afro-jazz, psychedelic funk and spiritual jazz to create an album that echoes the great creators of Alice Coltrane, Fela Kuti and Donald Byrd, while paving a new path - all catalysed through the trumpet. Already a stable to the Tel Aviv music scene, Sefi first started playing the trumpet at the mere age of 10, later enrolling in the prestigious art school Thelma Yellin. Performing in an array of bands since his early teens, Sefi has performed and recorded sessions with almost every key player of the jazz world in Israel. Mastering the art of trumpeting, Sefi has transcended his role as an instrumentalist on Expanse, evolving and expanding into a composer, producer and creative force to be reckoned with.

Watch the video for "Ongoing Morning" here:





