Sebastián Yatra's Summer Smash 'Vagabundo' Reaches Platinum Status in the U.S.

Watch the music video for the summer-smash now!

By: Jul. 19, 2023

Multi-platinum artist Sebastián Yatra has done it again, with his latest single “VAGABUNDO” earning RIAA platinum status in the U.S., officially certified today – watch the music video for the summer-smash below!

The collaboration with Yatra’s fellow Colombian peers Manuel Turizo and Beéle continues to stake its claim as song of the summer inside and outside of the music world. Barack Obama included the track in his recently dropped annual summer playlist, and so did Wimbledon featuring the song at #1 on their new 2023 playlist. 

World #2 Tennis player, Carlos Alcaraz also highlighted “VAGABUNDO” as his favorite song of the summer, ahead of winning his first Wimbledon title this week. In response, Yatra dedicated the song to Alcaraz during his performance at the Cap Roig Festival in Calella Barcelona over the weekend! The keynote performance closed out a series of Spanish festival performances from Yatra where he led sold-out international crowds in sing-alongs to the song’s catchy “na-na-na-na-na.”

“VAGABUNDO” erupted with 20 Million streams in the first few days and 130 million combined streams to date and countless feel good dance videos, including love from the Zumba community, which has seen people of all ages showing love for the smash that is currently charting on the Spotify Global 200 chart with 17 strong placements on Spotify Top 200 throughout Latin America, Mexico and Spain. 

The White Lotus-inspired music video concept from the 2x Latin Grammys winning singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra, trended on Youtube at #4. Directed by Joaquin Cambre, and featuring the Colombian trio, the video showcases the care-free, fun energy of friends having a good time, when suddenly a mysterious moment happens.

Also announced this morning, Billboard will showcase Yatra as a speaker at the 2023 Latin Music Week conference in Miami.

In addition, Yatra recently captivated the National Auditorium in Madrid as a special guest during acclaimed pianist Lang Lang’s presentation of The Disney Book in concert. The chart-topping singer-songwriter joined the NY Times-deemed “most irresistible pianist on the classical music planet” to perform a very special rendition of the Oscar-nominated hit, “Dos Oruguitas” for the very first time together – watch here! 

Sebastián Yatra is a multi-platinum, chart-topping and genre-bending singer, songwriter, and bilingual multi-instrumentalist. His Dharma World tour wrapped following a year of smashing award-nominated music releases including “Tacones Rojos” from his Grammy nominated and 2x Latin Grammy award winning, multi-platinum album “Dharma”; and “Dos Oruguitas” from Disney's Encanto, alongside performances on prestigious national broadcast stages including the Academy Awards.

Billboard aptly reported, “Sebastián Yatra has been on a winning streak” and NPR continued, “Sebastián Yatra can kind of do it all." His music leads with passion, his words evoke emotion and his mellifluous voice melts hearts. 

Photo credit: Erick Fernando Quituizaca



