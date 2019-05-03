Sebadoh Share Video for New Song SUNSHINE From ACT SURPRISED Out 5/24
Indie-rock pioneers Sebadoh will release their first new studio album in more than six years Act Surprised on May 24th via Dangerbird Records. Today, the band shared the video for their new song "sunshine," the fourth song to be released from their forthcoming album.
Watch the video for "sunshine" via YouTube here!
Lou Barlow explains, "'sunshine' is about going inside. Giving up, for the moment, on finding answers in nature or social rituals. Going inside, where I feel safe, and finding strength in intimacy."
Act Surprised continues the soulful collaboration that's defined the band since 1991's Sebadoh III and 1994's Bakesale. The new batch of songs reaffirms how vital the creative partnership is between members Lou Barlow, Jason Loewenstein, and Bob D'Amico.
When Barlow recently moved back to his home state of Massachusetts following a series of personal changes, he pressed the restart button and, in time, felt the incentive to reach out to Jason and Bob again to reunite and start work on a new album. The trio convened and began recording in their original stomping grounds in western Massachusetts where they first formed back in 1988. Along with producer/sound engineer Justin Pizzoferrato, Sebadoh have delivered one of the best records of their career. Act Surprised is a 15-song collection that's as dynamic and visceral as anything the band has ever committed to tape.
Sebadoh shared the news of their new album with the release of lead single "celebrate the void" which received acclaim from Pitchfork, The New York Times, and Rolling Stone, who called it called it "a brooding head-nodder." The FADER called "stunned" a "...scuzzy, paranoid-sounding song, underpinned by Jason Loewenstein's weary snarl."
Act Surprised is available for pre-save/pre-order and includes an instant download of "raging river," "stunned," and "celebrate the void."
Tracklist:
01) phantom
02) celebrate the void
03) follow the breath
04) medicate
05) see-saw
06) vacation
07) stunned
08) fool
09) raging river
10) sunshine
11) act surprised
12) battery
13) belief
14) leap year
15) Reykjavik
Tour Dates:
05/22: Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls
05/23: Columbus, OH - Rumba Café
05/24: Evanston, IL - Space
05/25: Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club
05/26: Omaha, NE - Reverb
05/28: Denver, CO - Globe Hall
05/29: Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
05/31: Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge
06/01: Vancouver, BC - Fox Caberet
06/02: Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern
06/05: San Francisco, CA - Slims
06/06: Los Angeles, CA - Roxy
06/07: San Diego, CA - Casbah
06/08: Santa Ana, CA - La Santa
06/09: Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
06/10: Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad
06/12: Austin, TX - Parish
06/13: Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (upstairs)
06/14: New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jacks
06/15: Atlanta, GA - The Earl
06/16: Asheville, NC - Mothlight
06/18: Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
06/19: Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery
06/20: Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom
06/21: Holyoke, MA - Gateway City Arts Center
06/22: Boston, MA - The Sinclair
07/11: Montreal, PQ - Ritz*
07/12: Toronto, ON - Horsehoe Tavern*
07/13: Detroit, MI - Shelter*
07/14: Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop*
07/16: Cincinnati, OH - Woodward Theatre*
07/17: St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room*
07/18: Nashville, TN - Exit/In*
07/19: Birmingham, AL - Saturn*
07/20: Charlotte, NC - The Underground*
07/22: Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall*
07/23: Washington, DC - Black Cat*
07/24: Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts*
07/26: New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom*
07/27: Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes*
09/20: Koln, DE - Stadtgarten
09/21: Hamburg, DE - Reeperbahn Festival
09/22: Berlin, DE - Musik & Frieden / Blue Room
09/24: Groningen, NL - Vera
09/25: Nijmegen, NL - Doornroosje
09/26: Rotterdam, NL - Rotown
09/27: Antwerp, BE - Trix
09/28: Brighton, UK - Patterns
09/29: London, UK - Scala
10/01: Bristol, UK - Fleece
10/02: Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy 2
10/03: Leeds, UK - Brudenell
10/04: Glasgow, UK - Broadcast
10/05: Manchester, UK - O2 Academy 2
10/07: Paris, FR - Le petit Bain
10/09: Bilbao, ES - Kafe Antzoki
10/10: Barcelona, ES - Razz 2
10/11: Madrid, ES - Sala
10/12: Valencia, ES - 16 Toneladas
10/13: Majorca, ES- Fabric Ramis
10/14: Cadiz, ES - Edificia Constitucion 1812
10/16: Vigo, ES - La Iguana
* w/ Eleanor Friedberger