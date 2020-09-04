SEAN STEPHENS drops new disco-funk jam “Violet Wonderland.”

Sean Stephens (Camp Morning Wood) has kept busy during quarantine by bringing his original music to life. "Violet Wonderland" is a high energy disco-funk song about losing yourself in a new and exciting love. Mirror-ing the disco sounds of the 70's/80's, he wanted to throw bubblegum pop, disco and funk into a blender to see what happened. The result is a pulsing 3 and a half minute escape into another universe, one free of worry.

Sean Stephens was last seen in Off-Broadway's Camp Morning Wood at Playwrights Horizons, charming audiences as the lovable Derek. Originally from South Carolina, Sean has worked regionally in his dream shows Rent and Hair. He was slated to make his solo-show debut at Feinsteins/54 Below before the pandemic hit but is looking forward to telling his story one day.

Links:https://linktr.ee/seanrstephenshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AE7d4xPmkAA



