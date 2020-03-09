Sea.Hear.Now Announces Music And Surf Lineup, Featuring Pearl Jam, The Avett Brothers, & More!

The third-annual Sea.Hear.Now Festival announces its music and surf lineup including headliners Pearl Jam and The Avett Brothers along with Cage The Elephant, Billy Idol, Lord Huron, Dirty Heads, The Beach Boys, Patti Smith, The Growlers, Grouplove, Dr. Dog and more. Fans will be treated to over 25 performances on three stages at North Beach Asbury Park and Bradley Park September 19-20, 2020. View the entire lineup here.

Sea.Hear.Now's surf programming returns with another world-class lineup of surfers including Cassidy McClain, Cory Lopez, Brett Barley, Balaram Stack, Sam Hammer, Pat Schmidt and more who will compete in daily North Beach Expression Sessions. Each surfer will be grouped into a heat of five and have 30-minutes to catch as many waves as the ocean provides, with points awarded for style and creativity. Fans will also be able to watch board shapers craft surfboards made of wood to today's cutting-edge technology.

Murals and a recycled surfboard arch on the center of the beach called "Stoke Henge" and Danny Clinch's Transparent Gallery Pop Up will again be the heart of Sea.Hear.Now's art installations.

2-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP, Platinum and Ultimate Experience tickets are available today at noon ET. For the full list of amenities and to purchase tickets, visit www.seahearnowfestival.com/tickets. Children seven and under may attend for free alongside a ticketed adult.

Sea.Hear.Now remains committed to raising awareness about the issues facing our environment, including the global plastic waste crisis and climate change. Last year, the festival partnered with Surfrider Foundation to host our flagship greening program, Rock & Recycle where over 580 fans participated in on-site recycling. Hydration Stations helped to save over 51,954 bottles from the oceans and landfill and the festival ensured surplus food found a home post event, donating approximately 2,000 pounds to The Center in Asbury Park. Stay tuned for more details on this year's sustainability initiatives and ways you can get involved at Sea.Hear.Now and after.

Sign up for the E-List to be the first to get new information at www.seahearnowfestival.com, and follow social media to stay in the loop for all announcements: Facebook || Instagram || Twitter.

Sea.Hear.Now Festival is produced by Between The Sets LLC and C3 Presents, the team behind Lollapalooza, AUSTIN CITY LIMITS Music Festival, Voodoo Music + Arts Experience, Shaky Festivals and more.





Related Articles View More Music Stories