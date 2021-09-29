Sea Wolf Releases New Single 'Witchknife' From New Deluxe Album

Alex Brown Church has released a new Sea Wolf single, "Witchknife," and announced the release of "Through A Dark Wood (Deluxe)" on November 19th via Dangerbird Records.

"Having it come out now feels kind of fitting," Church remarked. "Through a Dark Wood came out in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic, when we were all entering into a new 'dark wood' together. We're beginning to figure it out, though we're still not sure what's next. Just like the story of the album."

"Through A Dark Wood (Deluxe)" includes 5 new songs from the original sessions where Church, coming out of a bruising divorce, wrote, recorded and scrapped a full album's worth of material before starting anew.

Featuring a guest performance from acclaimed composer and pianist Dustin O'Halloran, "Through A Dark Wood (Deluxe)" includes contributions by long-time Sea Wolf players Lisa Fendelander (keyboards), Scotty Leahy (guitar), Joey Ficken (drums), and frequent collaborators Zac Rae (keyboards) and Francesco Le Metre.

"Through A Dark Wood" is a raw, contemplative album that explores the complex feelings surrounding relationships, loss, the magnitude of current events, and ultimately the process of finding hope through it all. Church's carefully crafted lyrics are wrapped around expansive indie/folk melodies, lush drum machines and a stunning string quartet, maintaining a sense of musical familiarity while still pushing his sound forward.

Listen to the new track here: