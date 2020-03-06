Sea Girls Release New EP UNDER EXIT LIGHTS
The UK's Sea Girls have released their incredible new EP Under Exit Lights.
The band is known for creating infectious jagged life songs and Under Exit Lights is no exception. "The lyrics for these songs draw their soul from my life of late nights and the mornings after - about being young and going out a lot," frontman Henry Camamile explains. "It involves dark thoughts, anxiety, but ends in hope, positivity and optimism."
This week Sea Girls announced a full-sell out of their upcoming UK April headline tour, as well as latest single "Ready For More" landing on the Radio 1 C List. All dates are listed below.
With a debut album in the works for the summer, Sea Girls are a band aiming first and foremost at being the sing-a-long torch bearers for a whole new generation. Much of their success is driven by their essential energetic live performances and uncanny ability to write songs like "Violet" and "Damage Done," as well as "Ready For More," that enjoy heavy Radio 1 support.
Festival season is nearing and the band are spreading their wings around the globe, with appearances at Holland's Pinkpop, Spain's Mad Cool Festival, Portugal's NOS Alive, as well as slots at TRNSMT and Reading & Leeds festivals.
Last year saw the band playing their debut shows in the U.S. with packed shows in both New York City and Los Angeles. 2020 will see their return this side of the Atlantic. Seeing Sea Girls live gives you that feeling of being wrapped up in a band who seize the euphoric and turn it into something vital and real in front of your eyes. Emblazoned front and centre it's what Sea Girls burst and pulse with - a band aiming first and foremost at being the sing-a-long torch bearers for a whole new generation.
Under Exit Lights EP Track Listing:
Ready For More
Why Won't You Admit
Closer
Violet
Timeless
Soldier On
Sea Girls tour dates
HEADLINE TOUR
April
April 16 BIRMINGHAM, O2 Institute SOLD OUT
April 17 MANCHESTER, O2 Ritz SOLD OUT
April 18 GLASGOW, The Garage SOLD OUT
April 23 LONDON, The Roundhouse SOLD OUT
FESTIVALS
May 24 WARRINGTON, Neighbourhood Weekender
June 19 HOLLAND, Pinkpop Festival
July 3 POLAND, Open'er Festival
July 8 SPAIN, Mad Cool Festival
July 10 PORTUGAL, NOS Alive
July 12 SCOTLAND, TRSNMT Festival
Aug 28 UK, Reading Festival
Aug 28 UK, Leeds Festival