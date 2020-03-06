Sea Girls Release New EP UNDER EXIT LIGHTS

The UK's Sea Girls have released their incredible new EP Under Exit Lights.

The band is known for creating infectious jagged life songs and Under Exit Lights is no exception. "The lyrics for these songs draw their soul from my life of late nights and the mornings after - about being young and going out a lot," frontman Henry Camamile explains. "It involves dark thoughts, anxiety, but ends in hope, positivity and optimism."

This week Sea Girls announced a full-sell out of their upcoming UK April headline tour, as well as latest single "Ready For More" landing on the Radio 1 C List. All dates are listed below.

With a debut album in the works for the summer, Sea Girls are a band aiming first and foremost at being the sing-a-long torch bearers for a whole new generation. Much of their success is driven by their essential energetic live performances and uncanny ability to write songs like "Violet" and "﻿Damage Done," as well as "Ready For More," that enjoy heavy Radio 1 support.

Festival season is nearing and the band are spreading their wings around the globe, with appearances at Holland's Pinkpop, Spain's Mad Cool Festival, Portugal's NOS Alive, as well as slots at TRNSMT and Reading & Leeds festivals.

Last year saw the band playing their debut shows in the U.S. with packed shows in both New York City and Los Angeles. 2020 will see their return this side of the Atlantic. Seeing Sea Girls live gives you that feeling of being wrapped up in a band who seize the euphoric and turn it into something vital and real in front of your eyes. Emblazoned front and centre it's what Sea Girls burst and pulse with - a band aiming first and foremost at being the sing-a-long torch bearers for a whole new generation.

Under Exit Lights EP Track Listing:

Ready For More

Why Won't You Admit

Closer

Violet

Timeless

Soldier On

Sea Girls tour dates

HEADLINE TOUR

April

April 16 BIRMINGHAM, O2 Institute SOLD OUT

April 17 MANCHESTER, O2 Ritz SOLD OUT

April 18 GLASGOW, The Garage SOLD OUT

April 23 LONDON, The Roundhouse SOLD OUT

FESTIVALS

May 24 WARRINGTON, Neighbourhood Weekender

June 19 HOLLAND, Pinkpop Festival

July 3 POLAND, Open'er Festival

July 8 SPAIN, Mad Cool Festival

July 10 PORTUGAL, NOS Alive

July 12 SCOTLAND, TRSNMT Festival

Aug 28 UK, Reading Festival

Aug 28 UK, Leeds Festival





