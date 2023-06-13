'Scream VI: Music From The Motion Picture' Set for LTD ED Vinyl & CD Release

Varèse Sarabande and Craft Recordings announce their latest partnership with Paramount Pictures to release the 2-CD and 2-LP versions of Scream VI: Music From The Motion Picture, featuring Brian Tyler and Sven Faulconer’s bone-chilling score for the latest installment of the legendary horror franchise.

Both release formats include the full 95-minute score from Tyler and Faulconer. The CD edition of the album contains a 12-page booklet filled with cast photos from the set, while the variant cover vinyl version comes packaged in a gatefold jacket featuring original artwork from acclaimed illustrator Doaly, which depicts Ghostface’s looming presence over his newest hunting ground, New York City.

Fans can also find a Varèse Sarabande Vinyl Club edition of the album (pressed on Stab Green vinyl and limited to 1,000 copies) exclusively at VareseSarabande.com and CraftRecordings.com. Available to pre-order now, the 2-CD version of the album will be released in September 2023, with the 2-LP following in December 2023.

In 1996, Scream ushered in a new era of slasher flicks—mixing self-awareness and satire with chills, gore, and plenty of plot twists, asserting itself as the dominant horror franchise of the ’90s and ’00s. 2022’s Scream marked the return of the franchise after a 11 year break following Scream IV, and was a hit both at the box-office and with critics, who praised the film on its masterful continuation of the story of the original characters, while introducing younger characters into the mix that picked up the baton in the never-ending fight against the torment of Ghostface.

Scream VI saw the return of the same creative team that was behind the success of Scream (2022), including writers James Vanderbilt (The Amazing Spider-Man, Zodiac, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) and Guy Busick (Ready or Not, Castle Rock), directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not, Southbound), and actors Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Hayden Panettiere, and Courteney Cox, all reprising their roles from previous installments.

Josh Segarra, Tony Revolori, Samara Weaving, Henry Czerny, and Dermot Mulroney all make their Scream franchise debuts, joining the ensemble cast.

The plot of Scream VI film follows a new Ghostface killer, who begins targeting the survivors of the "Woodsboro legacy murders" in New York City. The film was certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and grossed over $168 million worldwide, becoming the first installment in the franchise to earn over $100 million at the domestic US box office since Scream II (1997) and the highest-grossing Scream film in the United States and Canada ever. It also took home the coveted Golden Popcorn Award for Best Movie at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Following his solo work on the previous Scream installment, Brian Tyler is joined by Sven Faulconer this time, and the pair take the sonic punch of the franchise to new levels by mixing both beloved classic themes and brand-new motifs.

Tyler, who ranks as one of the top ten highest-grossing film composers of all time, has scored an impressive array of projects during his illustrious career, including Fast X, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, The Final Destination, Crazy Rich Asians, Yellowstone, Avengers: Age of Ultron and many more, while Faulconer gets his first big motion picture co-composer credit with Scream VI, following his work doing additional music work on Top Gun: Maverick, Aquaman, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Ad Astra, and more.