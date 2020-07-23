Scotty Sire Releases 'Don't Be Sad' Music Video ft. Zane Hijazi, Jason Nash, Toddy Smith

Scotty Sire released a colorful new video for his latest single "Don't Be Sad" - watch the video below!

Scotty is an award winning digital creator (over 10M+ followers), emerging artist (recent iHeartRadio Music Award nominee) and entrepreneur (co-founder of iCBD Oils). He rose to fame through Vine and as a member of the Vlog Squad (led by internet superstar David Dobrik), and has since garnered attention within the music industry.

The video premiered on his Youtube channel, which counts over 448M+ views, and features appearances from his friends and fellow influencers Zane Hijazi, Jason Nash, Toddy Smith, Matt King, Jacquelyn Anderson, Jay Boice and producer Bruce Weigner. The video was directed by Brent Campanelli (ZEALYN, La Bouquet, Ashe). Please note, COVID-19 safety measures were strictly followed on set.

Scotty Sire is an emerging recording artist and award winning digital creator. Most recently he launched iCBD Oils, the first influencer owned and operated CBD company. Throughout 2020 he has released multiple singles including Breakfast in the Park, Men Are Trash and Samurai, which also included an accompanying TikTok dance. His second studio album "What's Going On" released in September 2019, and landed at #9 on the iTunes Pop Charts and landed him an iHeart Radio Music Award nomination. This release was followed by a nationwide tour in partnership with Live Nation. Scotty's music often centers on mental health and anxiety, previous songs include "Sad Song" which has over 23M+ streams or "Take Me Away" with over 18M+ streams.

