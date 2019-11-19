Say Lou Lou Unveil Video For 'The Look of Love'

Today, Say Lou Lou unveil the Zoe Chait-directed music video for their brilliant cover of Burt Bacharach and Hal David's classic, "The Look Of Love," which PAPER Magazine hail as "a dark, disco revival, finding renewed desire on a dancefloor," and praising the track's final epic chorus "which swirls into ecstatic, strobe-lit reverie," proclaiming the duo "seal the look of love with a kiss of their very own."



Speaking about the video, identical twin sisters Miranda and Elektra reveal, "We were thinking about objects of desire. How do we behave when we seek to be one? We wanted to play with these questions and push past sexuality into a realm of the absurd."



Watch the video for "The Look Of Love" below.



"Say Lou Lou want to dance. We want to feel desire. We want to fall in love. 'The Look Of Love' is one of the most sensual love songs ever written. We took it to a dark dance floor somewhere where the past meets the future, and discoed til morning," the duo explains.



The new song follows the release of their critically acclaimed 2018 full-length 'IMMORTELLE,' marking the beginning of a new era with this delectable first offering of new music this year-a scintillating tease of what's to come in 2020. Listen to "The Look Of Love" below.



Hailing from Sweden and Australia, twin sisters Miranda and Elektra Jansson-Kilbey found early success just out of high school. The whirlwind of excitement soon led to a feeling of disillusionment as the two were consistently obliged to compromise on their music and image. Charming music critics with their debut album Lucid Dreaming (2015), featuring wildly popular singles such as "Julian"and "Nothing But A Heartbeat", the sisters have since decided they'd reached the end of their relationship with the corporate music industry world and would take control of their own artistic vision. In order to produce something that reflected where they were today, they turned to the West Coast of the United States and embarked on making Immortelle, a time in their careers and lives where the two were able to creatively flourish. The resulting album was nothing short of a triumph, and cements Say Lou Lou as unique voices in today's musical landscape.



Stay tuned for more new music from Say Lou Lou coming soon.

Listen here:





