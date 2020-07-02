Saweetie Drops 'Pretty B*tch Freestyle' To Celebrate Her Birthday

Multi-platinum selling ICY/Artistry Records/Warner Records rapper Saweetie releases a new track and video for "Pretty B*tch Freestyle" in celebration of her birthday today! The song comes on the heels of her recently released single "Tap In," a catchy club anthem inspired by fellow Bay Area artist Too Short's smash "Blow The Whistle." It received looks from Billboard, Complex, Maxim, E!, and more. The Wall Street Journal also included "Tap In" in their summer playlist, commenting, "The bumping sample of Too Short's 'Blow The Whistle' and confidence of Saweetie's vocals are sure to demand inclusion on lots of summer playlists."

Watch the video below!

To accompany the release, Saweetie revealed an exclusive capsule collection available now at https://store.saweetieofficial.com/.

"Tap In" marks Saweetie's first record since her 2019 hit single "My Type," which took on a life of its own by amassing nearly 5 billion streams. The RIAA double-platinum smash reached #1 at Urban and Rhythmic radio, and Top 10 at Pop.

Saweetie's forthcoming project Pretty B*tch Music, featuring production by Timbaland and Danja, is slated for release this summer. Pretty B*tch Music is a movement encouraging all women to define their own Pretty; Saweetie's empowered meaning of B*tch = Boss. Independent. Tough. CEO. Hyphy. Saweetie continues to expand her Pretty B*tch empire, recently teaming up with PrettyLittleThing for a second collection with the brand titled "At Home With," and is donating all proceeds to Black Lives Matter.

