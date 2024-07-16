Savanna Leigh Releases Title Track From 'reminders of you' EP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nashville-based singer-songwriter Savanna Leigh has released her new single “reminders of you”, the eponymous track from her upcoming EP due August 20.

Lyrically, the new single is about ending a relationship that no longer serves you, but still being haunted by the memories, for better or worse. Savanna wrote the song while trapped in LA during Hurricane Hilary in 2023. Despite the weather holding her captive during the process, there is a feeling of freedom amidst the song’s melancholy tone. She shares, “There will be relationships that will inevitably come to a dead end, that’s a fact. It could be as abrupt as a light switch or a slow yet steady burn. I personally remember memories in vivid detail, which can be a blessing or a curse. Looking back at my recent losses, everything around me feels tainted by that sadness or hurt, as if it's a stalking gray cloud. All the good and bad memories along with emotions haunt me. This song was my way of expressing that feeling and I just lay here within it.”

Leigh perfects her singularly vulnerable yet empowered, relatable voice on her fourth EP reminders of you. The 23-year-old’s songcraft and lyricism resonate among her peers and beyond, peeling back the complex, sometimes uncomfortable layers of outgrowing relationships and past versions of yourself.

“The songs are full of hidden meanings and the storytelling was the main focus for me when writing this project,” says Savanna of the EP. “I wanted the production to feel very Florida, driving with the windows down, summer air, and beach vibes, but with a melancholy undertone. It is a heavy project but in the best way.”

The title of the EP allows for multiple meanings. “reminders of you” could be an ex, a past version of yourself, a friend, a place that is significant to you, etc., and with hidden meanings throughout each song on the project, Savanna says, the title felt fitting.

She will be celebrating the release of her EP at Analog @ Hutton Hotel in Nashville on August 20. She’ll also be playing at the We Found New Music and LowerDeck showcases in Los Angeles on July 30 and August 3 respectively. To round out her EP release month, Savanna will be supporting Jonah Marais at the Chicago stop of his The Young and Optimistic Tour on August 31 and Edwin Raphael at the Raleigh, Atlanta, and Nashville stops of his US tour on September 23-25.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

07/30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hotel Ziggy (WFNM showcase)

08/03 - Los Angeles, CA @ LowerDeck Sessions

08/31 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall*

09/23 - Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House^

09/24 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade^

09/25 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement^

*supporting Jonah Marais

^supporting Edwin Raphael

reminders of you Tracklist:

let myself cry

happier songs

indigo

reminders of you

mason street

favorite parts of me

Savanna grew up in Florida around creatives who were making a living from music, which encouraged her that becoming a full-time artist was a viable ambition. Originally inspired by mainstream country, she wrote her first song at age 12, exhibiting passion and talent that would eventually take her to Nashville on a music scholarship.

After performing in a country-pop duo with her sister, Savanna went solo. Initially exploring glossy pop, she has honed her expression and gathered likeminded collaborators for a more authentic and organic, stripped-back sound on the deeply personal reminders of you, set to release on Aug 20. Recorded in Nashville and L.A. in collaboration with close friends, the project voices universal yet often subconscious sensations.

Reminders of you never plays safe, with Savanna baring her storytelling soul and unafraid to have minimal instrumentation adorning her glacial, uniquely emotive vocals. This time her original country influences and Nashville surrounds make themselves felt, yet the power of Savanna’s innate pop sensibilities, way with words, and respect for hooks remains. The result is a best-of-both-worlds mélange of honest, profound expression and easy everyday accessibility.

Artwork Credit: Working Holiday

