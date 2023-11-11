Savanna Leigh Releases 'I Miss You (I Still Do)' and 'Hanging On A Dream' Acoustic Videos - Watch Here!

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Savanna Leigh released the acoustic double-single, “i miss you (i still do)” and “hanging on a dream” today exclusively via SoundCloud, along with videos for each at YouTube.

Simultaneously haunting and soothing, “i miss you (i still do)” shares the sentiment that, “it's easier to say nothing than the truth.” Savanna states, “I wrote this song almost two years ago on the guitar in my apartment, and singing it acoustic brings back so many emotions for me... if you are missing someone right now, this is for you...”

The second track of the double release, “hanging on a dream,” is moving and introspective. Following up on the original release with this new acoustic version, Savanna says, “My friend Nick and I wrote this song on the acoustic guitar, and it sounded a lot like this... hope you love this version as much as I do.”

Savanna is in the midst of a string of shows through November 17, including Nashville, New York, and Philadelphia. Tickets on sale here.

Tour Dates:

11/10 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In * (SOLD OUT)

11/16 – New York, NY @ Berlin

11/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Maj Hotel

* Nicotine Dolls

Rising pop singer-songwriter Savanna Leigh knows how to pull her audience in and take them inside her mind with ease.

Telling stories is Savanna's superpower, as her fans use her music to express the emotions and feelings they cannot share themselves. With songs that feel like vulnerable confessions, Savanna is able to authentically connect through unapologetic lyricism.

The 23-year-old has known she's been born to make music since a young age. Her profound appreciation for the industry began while growing up in Florida where she was raised within a family of seasoned entertainers that opened her up to everything from production to touring.

Now Nashville-based, Savanna is taking everything she has learned and sharing her wisdom with her audience in a personable way.

The transparency in her music leaves listeners feeling less alone as they navigate their own experiences, relating to the high of falling in love and the loneliness from heartbreak. Her words are carried further with her voice that is both strong and soft even during the most power-packed moments.