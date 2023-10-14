Sarantos Releases New Single 'No One Promised You A Good Life'

The award-winning singer-songwriter has released the video for "No One Promised You a Good Life."

By: Oct. 14, 2023

Sarantos, an award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer, is excited to announce the release of his latest single and music video, titled "No One Promised You a Good Life." The song was released on October 9th, and the accompanying video is available on the artist's official YouTube channel.

"No One Promised You a Good Life" is a soulful musical journey that explores the struggles and hardships of life and the hope that keeps us going through it all. Growing up, Sarantos remembers his parents telling him to never give up and to always hold onto hope, even in the darkest of days. With this song, he wants to pass on this valuable lesson to his listeners.

Sarantos' haunting vocals in the song add to its emotional depth, almost as if he's singing to his children from beyond the grave. The accompanying video beautifully captures the essence of the song, with its captivating visuals and powerful storytelling.

Since 2014, Sarantos has won and been nominated for over 57 awards for his music. His songs, instrumentals, and cues have also been featured in numerous media placements. He is also known for his love of comics, video games, and all things nerdy, making him a relatable and down-to-earth artist.

Sarantos' music and books are available for free on his website, and he also hosts the popular Songwriters Radio Show, which is syndicated on major platforms such as iHeartRadio, Spotify, and iTunesThe release of "No One Promised You a Good Life" is highly anticipated by fans and critics alike. The song is a testament to Sarantos' talent as a songwriter and his ability to connect with his audience through powerful and relatable music.

Watch the video below:

For more information on Sarantos and his music, please visit his website at www.melogia.com.



