Sarah Mae Chilton Releases 'Merry Happy Everything'

Country-Pop singer/songwriter Sarah Mae Chilton recently released her new holiday tune Merry Happy Everything, written by Jan Buckingham (Whitney Houston, Tim McGraw, Pam Tillis, Tammy Wynette, George Jones) and Thom Gimbel (Aerosmith, Foreigner).

With joyous lyrics like sending cards to all my friends, 'til I see them once again, "Merry Happy Everything" is the perfect holiday celebration song and it's sure to bring a smile to listener's faces.

"I chose to release Merry Happy Everything, first and foremost, because I think it's a great song," Sarah Mae explains. "My friend and hit songwriter, Jan Buckingham, sent me Merry Happy Everything last winter during quarantine after she had put together the whole thing in the middle of the night. The whole Christmas/Holiday season is about giving to others, celebrating loved ones and being together. I want to approach my music like my life: I'll always let myself cry from heartbreak, but never want to forget to be grateful and celebrate how beautiful it is to live."

Sarah Mae Chilton will also be hosting the "Merry Happy Everything Round" at Belcourt Taps on December 18, 2021. The show begins at 6:00 P.M. and will feature Lexi Cox, Greg Herndon, Ray Duncan, Jan Buckingham, Jenny Lou and Lawrence D.

Carolina born, Nashville trained and world bound. Sarah Mae Chilton's positive, humorous approach to heartbreak and life adds a fresh voice to the pop and pop-country market. Born in Winston-Salem, NC, she first started performing gigs during high school at local writer's nights, in her own rock band and for church youth events. During this time, she truly discovered her passion and realized that she wanted to be a music artist.

Sarah Mae got her degree from UNC Chapel Hill and studied Music Composition and Anthropology. Post-graduation she moved to Nashville, TN to pursue her musical dreams.

In Nashville, she makes a living singing on Broadway at Tootsies Orchid Lounge - a place famous for discovering legends such as Patsy Cline, Willie Nelson and many more. She has been able to write with artists from genres as varied as rap to country, including some Grammy-nominated writers. She now hosts weekly open-mic nights at the venue.

Sarah Mae Chilton has a lot of music up her sleeve these days and more ambition than ever to make her wildest dreams come true. In March of 2021, she released her latest album Southern Glitter Pop.

Listen to the new single here: