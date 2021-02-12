Sara Kays Shares New Song 'Future Kids'

"Future Kids" arrives amidst the breakthrough success of Kays' current single, "Remember That Night?," for which her first-ever official music video now boasts over 2M views at YouTube. With over 72M global audio streams thus far, "Remember That Night?" has quickly proven a viral sensation and popular introduction to an extraordinary new artist. The track's incredible trajectory began when Kays performed a brief acoustic rendition of the then-unreleased song on her hugely popular TikTok. The short snippet immediately blew up, garnering nearly 3M views and over 720K likes in less than one week. Following the positive fan reaction, Kays worked quickly to officially finish and release the song. Upon release, Billboard praised "the full-bodied nature of (Kays') songwriting, which tells the story of post-breakup wistfulness while the vocals are layered during the most piercing stray thoughts. Gorgeous and delicate -- but with a hook that can go viral, too."

"Remember That Night?" follows Kays' EP, Camera Shy which includes the emotionally vulnerable streaming favorites, "No Matter The Season," "Smaller Than This," and "Chosen Last." Highlighted by the confessional single, "I'm Okay Though," the EP also features new songs including "High School" and "Same House." Camera Shy showcases Kays' uniquely comforting, cathartic, and catchy brand of alternative pop which she writes and records all on her own. The EP, which has garnered over 15M worldwide streams to date, sees the 21-year-old artist turning her internal struggles with isolation, body image, and a fractured family into bravely candid acoustic songcraft that captures her personal fears while simultaneously offering listeners relief through relatable storytelling.

Receiving her first guitar as a gift at 12 years old, Kays often busked for two-to-three hours at local restaurants multiple times per week in high school. She then met producer Steven Martinez and took a trip to Nashville to record with him. Dropping "Rich Boy" in 2018, the rising artist has since amassed 1.5M TikTok followers, building an audience that feels more like a supportive community.

Kays recently rose towards the top of Rolling Stone's "Breakthrough 25" chart and has earned a wide range of media attention from outlets including MTV, SPIN, FLOOD, and POPULAR. Alternative Press named her one of "50 New Artists You Need To Hear" while Idolator declared her a "breakout star."

