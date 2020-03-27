San Fermin Release Second Chapter of 'The Cormorant' Project

Brooklyn-based art pop project SAN FERMIN today release the second and final installment in their dual-part album - The Cormorant I & II is available everywhere now. Introducing the project with the October release of The Cormorant I and garnering critical acclaim from NPR, Consequence of Sound, Paste, TIME and UPROXX, San Fermin now return with eight new tracks that encompass the full scope of The Cormorant story. The resulting 16-track collection completes the narrative set out by The Cormorant I, expanding on bandleader Ellis Ludwig-Leone's questions of identity, growth and its ever-changing variations. Also making its debut alongside today's album release is a new music video for album track "Freedom (Yeah Yeah!)" - watch below!

Of today's release, LUDWIG-LEONE says, "The Cormorant I & II is the follow-up to The Cormorant I, which came out last year. The record is inspired by my childhood home, and the music video for 'Freedom (Yeah Yeah!)' was shot in the woods behind my parents' house. It's especially poignant for me to put this out now, at a time where I am back in the same house, waiting out the COVID crisis with my family. It's an album about escapism, and how we create our own fictions to deal with a more difficult and sometimes terrifying reality. I hope this album gives people somewhere, even for half an hour, to spend some time outside of their heads."

SAN FERMIN -

THE CORMORANT I & II

TRACKLISTING -

1. The Cormorant

2. Cerulean Gardens

3. Hickman Creek

4. The Hunger

5. Summer by the Void

6. Saints

7. The Living

8. The Myth

9. Swamp Song

10. Westfjords

11. Do Less

12. Little Star

13. Berkley Bridge

14. Freedom (Yeah Yeah!)

16. Waterworld

17. Tunnel Mt.





