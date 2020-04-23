Samora Pinderhughes Musician & Activist Releases Powerful 'Black Spring' EP On April 24

Musician & activist SAMORA PINDERHUGHES recently announced Black Spring, his four song EP co-produced by Jack DeBoe and available April 24.

The EP from the Juilliard-trained pianist/vocalist is inspired by the revolutionary energy of 1960's songwriters, and looks to reflect the questions and anger that people are feeling during these times of uncertainty and chaos. The title Black Spring describes an energy of uprising: a time for action, a time for flourishing and moving forward with revolutionary spirit. Each of the four songs on the EP delves into a different aspect of what we're dealing with right now in 2020, and the truths we have to speak up about:

"Hold That Weight" is about how to support each other and asks the question: "In times when people are struggling, what does it really look like to help carry their burdens?"

"Kill War" is a song written from the perspective of a soldier that addresses the current administration's warmongering policies and was inspired by Bob Dylan's "Masters of War"

"Blood" which is about younger generations living through this time and what the threats of climate change feels like, and it samples late singer Lhasa de Sela's song "Soon This Space Will Be Too Small"

"For Those Lost, For Those Taken," written for all those murdered by police brutality and state violence, and specifically written in honor and dedication to Sandra Bland and released in concert with Sandra's family as part of the 5th anniversary of her murder by Texas police.

The cover art of the EP is adapted from "To Be Sold," the powerful piece from acclaimed artist Titus Kaphar's 'Shred Presidents' series where iconic portraits of American presidents are partially obscured by strips of canvas nailed to the lower part of their face. If pieced together, the strips reveal a painted 8' x 8' historical document related to the subject's historical role in American slavery. It was chosen as the project's cover art to comment on the myths of America, and how the lies presidents tell cover up their oppressive acts.

Samora has increasingly sought to inspire solidarity among communities dealing with different oppressive circumstances, particularly around immigrant detention and mass incarceration - seeing the similarities both in lived experience and structurally within the carceral state. He is a member of Blackout for Human Rights, the arts & social justice collective founded by Ryan Coogler and Ava DuVernay, and works with additional organizations including Common's nonprofit Imagine Justice, Unbound Philanthropy & Art For Justice. Watch him discuss his activism and "Why artists are responsible for moving society forward" via PBS Newshour: https://to.pbs.org/38ErfZf.

Pinderhughes recently shared the powerful short film for Black Spring's lead single "Hold That Weight," directed by Daniel Fermín Pfeffer. The film delves into the work that goes into trying to re-acclimate to home life and society when released from prison: battling negative thoughts; trying to navigate a way forward; and battling a prison system that traumatizes those it incarcerates and then gives no thought to what happens after people are released.





